The Heartland United Way will host its 73rd annual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Riverside Golf Club. Community members are invited to attend and celebrate a successful year.
The luncheon will recognize and celebrate Heartland United Way’s campaign chairs, Tom and Sue Pirnie; campaign volunteers; businesses; community partners; sponsors and donors for the roles they have played in making great things happen in 2019.
The Heartland United Way will present two distinguished awards in recognition of outstanding community leadership, dedication and service.
The “LIVE UNITED” award, presented to an extraordinary person who has gone above and beyond for the Heartland United Way, will honor Don Smith, retired publisher with The Grand Island Independent.
The “Be the One” award, presented to an exemplary person, group or business who generously shares their time and resources, will honor Wood River and Dannebrog first responders for their outstanding service during the 2019 disastrous floods.
New officers and board member nominees will be presented for election. All United Way donors are voting members at the annual meeting, although all are welcome to come and learn about Heartland United Way.
The cost for the noon luncheon is $25 per person or $250 for a reserved table of eight. Reservations for the event are required by Monday, March 16, by calling (308) 382-2675, visiting the United Way office at 1441 N. Webb Road, or purchasing tickets online at HeartlandUnitedWay.org.
