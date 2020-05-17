The Heartland United Way elected new board members and a slate of officers virtually in absence of the planned annual meeting. The 72nd annual meeting has been tentatively rescheduled for Aug. 6 at Riverside Golf Club.
Heartland United Way President Karen Rathke said, “The Heartland United Way is grateful for the strong board of directors, officers and campaign leadership who provide strategic direction for the organization to have the resources needed to meet the needs of the community.”
Board officers elected include: Jenny Pokorney (Principal), chairwoman; Matt Gotschall (Central Community College), first vice chairman; Zachary Butz (Shamberg, Wolf, McDermott and Depue), second vice chairman; and Shane Wissmann (Allen Capital Group), treasurer.
Retiring board members include Wade Jarvi, Kelly Henry, Mike Schaefer and Jill Fargo.
“Heartland United Way is thrilled to announce four new talented and professional individuals to the board of directors,” Rathke said. “Steve Stauffer and Alec Anania bring corporate partnerships management, while Neil Wardyn and Julie Wright provide unique skills respectively in professional IT services and marketing and brand development.”
Stauffer is the operations manager at Case IH in Grand Island. He is a member of NEMAC, an advisory board for the governor regarding manufacturing in Nebraska. Stauffer is a past board member for Central Nebraska APICS, having held several positions on the board of directors, and he also taught CPIM classes during his 20 years with the chapter.
He spent 15 years as a volunteer firefighter (seven years as chief) for the village of Phillips. Stauffer is a past Boy Scout leader for Troop 911 and helped to conduct board reviews for scouts seeking advancement in their rank.
Wardyn is a virtual chief technology officer (VCTO) for Lutz Tech. Lutz Tech provides outsourced IT services throughout the state. He is responsible for creating short-term and long-term technology plans and strategies for clients. Neil was part of Leadership Tomorrow class 28 and is a past Leadership Tomorrow board member.
He is also part of the Central Community College IT Advisory Committee, IT Pathway Advisory Committee, Junior Achievement volunteer and Skills USA contest coordinator.
Wardyn and his wife, Courteney, have four children and live in Grand Island.
Wright is co-owner and creative director of Tally Creative, a local full-service marketing agency. She specializes in helping organizations identify, create, and grow their brand and voice. She has been an entrepreneur since she was in high school. She has been active in networking, pubic speaking, and teaching workshops on branding, business, marketing, and photography topics.
Wright is a member of Leadership Tomorrow Class 34, a member of the Grand Island Senior High Business and Communication Advisory Board, a mentor for the GISH Entrepreneur Pathway, on the Professional Photographers of Nebraska Board of Directors, a Grand Island Chamber of Commerce Connector and a member of the Railside Economic Vitality Committee.
She is married and has four children. Her family also recently purchased Big Red Treats.
Anania is a loan officer for Five Points Bank in Grand Island. He was born and raised in Grand Island. He is a volunteer for Junior Achievement, a member of Class 34 for Leadership Tomorrow, and a member of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce Young Professional group. He also is actively involved in his church and a supporter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Collage Center.
Anania is married and has two young children.
