Ford Ekhoff (center) watches as his sister, Morgan Ekhoff, (second from left) takes a shot during the muzzleloader silhouette competition portion of the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships on Thursday morning at the Heartland Public Shooting Park west of Grand Island. Morgan Ekhoff is an incoming freshman at Hastings College and her brother, Ford Ekhoff, is an incoming junior at Aurora High School. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)