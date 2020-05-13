Heartland Public Shooting Park is being reopened. The site had been closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shooting park will reopen May 20. Hours will be: Wednesday through Friday, 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m.
Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele made the announcement Wednesday.
“I directed the closure of the Heartland Public Shooting Park, Jackrabbit Run Golf Course and other city parks and recreation facilities in order to promote the public health by slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” he said. “Opening any recreational facility is with the expectation that the public will follow health recommendations regarding public distancing, wearing face coverings, and other health related recommendations.”
Jackrabbit Run Golf Course reopened Saturday with new safety guidelines.
City parks and tennis courts reopened May 7 while requiring users to comply with the directed health measures issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Central District Health Department.
These measures include wearing protective equipment and practicing social distancing.
Because of anticipated revenue shortfalls, and the additional financial pressure of reopening the shooting park, the city will be “closely managed and overseen by my administration to ensure the parks are run in an efficient and economical manner,” Steele said.
“The primary job of the city is to ensure public health and safety and recreational venues will not be allowed to detract from that priority, especially when we expect less revenue,” he said. “I will meet with the shooting park employees on a monthly basis to make sure the park is operated in an economical manner.”
He added, “Simply put, I expect recreational venues to safeguard every penny until we can work our way through the impact of COVID-19.”
