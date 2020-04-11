Heartland Lutheran High School senior Carli Maier was surprised to see a visitor at her door Thursday morning.
When she opened her door alongside her dog, Principal Tim Leech stood on her porch to surprise her with an Easter basket that was a Red Hornet logo bag that held a Heartland Lutheran six-color highlighter, a Heartland Lutheran notepad, chocolate eggs, jelly beans and a Frisbee.
“I did not expect this at all today,” Maier said. “It is really nice because I haven’t been able to see anybody for so long. It is nice to know that our Heartland Lutheran family cares about us.”
Maier said it was good to see and talk to Leech for a short time as well Thursday. She said getting an Easter basket delivery from him brightened her day.
On Thursday, Heartland Lutheran delivered 76 Easter baskets to current and incoming students in Grand Island. Teachers also delivered to students in areas such as Aurora, Dannebrog, Hastings, Pleasanton, St. Paul, Shelton and Worms. The eight teacher volunteers each had about 10 baskets to deliver, Leech said.
“We just wanted to find a way to reconnect with our students,” he said. “We wanted to be able to show God’s love to them and remind them of the blessings of the Easter season. As much as it is kind of a little kid thing of an Easter basket, it is an easy way to share some loving gifts with our students we do not get to see every day now.”
Leech said that he and his daughter, Lorelei, 9, worked to pack each of the 76 Easter baskets prior to delivering them Thursday.
“It is a lot of fun working with my dad,” Lorelei said. “I liked putting the candy and toys in the bags for my friends at Heartland Lutheran, specially the cheerleaders who taught me to cheer. But mostly liked spending time with Dad; that was the best.”
Leech said Heartland Lutheran tried to give the students some things to do while in a quarantined state and to enjoy the outdoors for a time.
“It is not really about the stuff, though. It is just about showing the students the love and support important from those teachers and letting them know that our community still matters a great deal to our teachers,” he said.
Heartland Lutheran math teacher Jackie Zehender was one of the teachers who volunteered to deliver Easter baskets to students Thursday. She chose to volunteer because it was an opportunity to get out, see students and “provide them with some joy.”
“It is just nice to get out and do something fun for somebody else for a change,” Zehender said. “I hope the students get a little bit of joy in the surprise and get a feeling that they are loved by us.”
While she did not receive a surprise delivery as she was helping her mom with the deliveries, Heartland Lutheran junior Jessica Zehender said she was appreciative of the Easter basket she received Thursday.
“This makes me feel special in a way, knowing that the teachers are thinking of us every day,” she said. “I definitely miss talking to them (teachers) about certain stuff. We would talk about a lot of things during class, like personal stuff.”
Leech said that the Easter basket deliveries were uplifting to him as he was able to connect with some of his students he has missed due to in-person classes not being in session at this time.
“Right now, a lot of the students are pretty isolated and with this, they get that sense of community and that sense of God’s love being shown to them,” he said. “They still know their teachers care about them. It goes far beyond the classroom, but it is a natural relationship that is built that will last throughout their lives.”
