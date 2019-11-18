If you ask Heartland Lutheran senior Carli Maier to list all of her involvements, it might take a while.
Maier said she is a three-sport athlete involved in volleyball, basketball and track and participates in National Honor Society, quiz bowl, band, drama and the Student Activities Council. She was also named Heartland Lutheran’s homecoming queen earlier this fall and was the school’s representative for Miss Harvest of Harmony.
“I just like participating in things,” she said. “Doing activities with friends is always really fun. It gets you involved in the school, and I like being involved in a lot of things.”
Of all of her activities, Maier said sports are the highlights for her. Playing them and being a team member alongside her friends is fun and important to her.
In volleyball, this is her third year as a team captain.
“As team captain, you always have to have a positive attitude about everything and (be aware of) how your actions portray how the team acts,” she said. “If you are feeling down in the dumps that day, you cannot portray that when you are participating because then that affects everybody.”
Maier said her proudest sports accomplishments were in track when she set school records in the high jump and in the 4x400 meter relay.
“My freshman year, I came in and set the high jump record. That was my goal because that was the first time I had ever done high jump before. Our record wasn’t very good, so my personal accomplishment for that year was that I was going to beat it and I did that in my second or third meet. I was glad to do that,” she said.
In the 4x400 meter relay, Maier said setting the school record was sweet as she did it alongside her sister, Erin, her sophomore year.
“There were two sets of sisters and we called ourselves ‘the sisters squad,’” she said. “I cannot put into words how much fun that was to be able to do that with those two. We are so close and it was just a ton of fun.”
On top of all her involvements, Maier also excels in the classroom as she has a 4.0 grade point average.
“People always say, ‘School comes first.’ You practice after school, but with basketball you cannot stay and shoot around unless you know that your homework is done or you will be able to get it done while going to bed at a decent time,” she said. “So I always have to put school first before activities.”
Maier said her favorite class at Heartland Lutheran is art. Since the class is at the end of the day, drawing things allows her to clear her mind after a long school day.
Heartland Lutheran Principal Tim Leech said with Maier, “good is not good enough when you can be great.”
“The truth is, with her, great is not good enough for her because she knows her standard is excellence and she always strives for that in everything she does,” Leech said. “She refuses to be ‘not great’ at everything she does. That comes through in her work ethic. It shows in the school and how she helps everyone around her achieve that standard as well.”
Outside of school, Maier said, she volunteers to help with Heartland Lutheran’s community garden during the summer. Her duties have included harvesting produce, pulling weeds and trimming the grass around the garden. The produce is donated to Hope Harbor.
At her church, Peace Lutheran Church, she volunteers to watch children in the nursery.
“I will watch the kids when I am not worshiping,” she said. “I really enjoy kids, so that is fun to do.”
Leech said the most impressive thing about Maier is that she always finds time to help those around her, despite her busy schedule.
“Carli is a very strong representation of Heartland Lutheran,” he said. “She is the first one to volunteer, the last one to leave and always puts others before herself.”
Maier said she does not yet know what she will do after high school and plans to put it in God’s hands.
“I’ve been praying about it and seeing where God takes me,” she said. “I do not really know what the future holds, but I will find something. My family will be very supportive of me in whatever I decide to do.”
