In his eight years at Heartland Lutheran High School — four as chief school administrator — Tim Leech said he never felt like he was coming to work.
Instead, the school’s staff, students and teachers have all felt like a family to him, which made coming to work every day feel like he was going to visit family. This, Leech said, will make it difficult to leave his position at Heartland Lutheran at the end of the school year.
He has accepted a calling to become the preschool through eighth grade principal at Faith Lutheran High School in Eustis, Fla. He and his wife, Beth, an English teacher at Heartland Lutheran, will be moving from Grand Island, Neb. to Grand Island, Fla.
At Heartland Lutheran, Leech has worn many hats, serving as the school’s activities/athletic director, its head football coach and a teacher of “just about everything,” including history, physical education, science and theology. He will not teach or coach in his new principal role in Florida.
“I think it provides the opportunity to get to know the students and staff in a different way because I will not be tied to those other things,” he said. “It will definitely be different, but my goals of relationships and being a model of Christ are still the two things that are the most important to me.”
After teaching at a Lutheran school in Orlando, Fla., that closed in 2010, Leech said, “it was kind of a God thing” that led him and his wife to Heartland Lutheran in 2012. He wanted the opportunity to serve in an athletic director role due to his knowledge of athletics and administration.
In 2012, Leech started at Heartland Lutheran as the assistant principal and athletic director, with some teaching duties. Four years later, he transitioned into the head administrator job.
One thing he initially feared about administration was being stuck in an office all day with paperwork and meetings and never getting the opportunity to step outside it to get to know students.
Fortunately, Leech said, Heartland Lutheran has allowed him the opportunity to build relationships with all of the school’s students.
“I have loved getting to know each and every one of my students,” he said. “I think that speaks to the community that Heartland Lutheran is.”
When asked what his greatest accomplishment was as Heartland Lutheran principal, Leech said his staff is what makes him most proud. They are a “caring and others-first” group that always exceed the goals and expectations he set for them.
“It is my job every day to care for and empower our teachers, and build the camaraderie that this teaching staff has,” he said. “You will not find a better teaching staff anywhere else. Their individual skills are excellent and the way they function as a team and care about our students and each other is second to none.
“It has been a huge blessing for me to be a part of it, let alone lead that group.”
Math teacher Jackie Zehendner said Leech has “a heart for the kids” and does everything he can to give students a quality education and to let them know that they are valued as students. She said the same is true for teachers.
“I think Tim has left a mark that not a lot of individuals will really know right away. It has been huge,” Zehendner said. “He has really stepped up with the COVID-19 situation in the last month as far as the community and getting the name of Heartland Lutheran out there.”
She added Leech is an administrator who works to help teachers with “whatever needs to happen” in both their professional and personal lives.
Jenna Winfrey, an English and science teacher at Heartland Lutheran, agreed calling Leech a “very family-driven and caring person.”
“I just had a daughter this last year and he has been extremely flexible because my husband works sort of weird hours,” Winfrey said. “If I need to stay home with my daughter, I will call Tim and he will just say, ‘You’re a mom first.’ He is very family and community-driven and that is just something that I have always loved about Tim.”
As an administrator, she said, Leech tends to look for teachers who will not only push students academically, but who will make them better people.
“He wants to build that community and see that in his staff as well,” Winfrey said.
Calie Hiegel, a 2019 Heartland Lutheran graduate, said she is close to Leech, having known him before she was in high school, and has always looked up to him as a person, a teacher and a friend.
Hiegel said he cares about the well-being of every Heartland Lutheran student and wants them to be successful in not only school, but in life as well.
“I look up to Mr. Leech and know that I can go to him with anything, whether it is with my schooling or my personal life,” she said. “He gives great advice and makes sure I always know that we have our Lord and savior on our side.”
Hiegel said she is sad to see Leech leave Heartland Lutheran, and said that her classmates agree that he will be missed.
“Mr. Leech was someone that you could go to and he will give you advice and have fun with you,” she said. “He cares about everyone, is fun and very compassionate. I think every student at Heartland Lutheran is really touched by him in that way. We are not just a number; we are one of his students and one of his kids.”
Leech said the thing he hopes people remember the most about his time as Heartland Lutheran principal is that he worked hard for each student by providing opportunities for them to grow in their faith, education and life of leadership and service. However, he hopes it is the relationships that come through the most.
“I hope people remember me as a leader who tried to model Christ in every relationship and action, led by listening, wasn’t afraid to apologize when wrong, put relationships first, empowered teachers and worked hard to be a blessing to every student, family and community member that walked through the door,” he said.
“I just tried to do what was needed, when and where it was needed, as God called me to do it.”
