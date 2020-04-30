The Heartland Lutheran High School senior class plans to support the Grand Island community during the COVID-19 pandemic by hosting a community food drive through May 8. The food drive will help support Grand Island and area food banks that are struggling to keep up with the demand COVID-19 has placed on them. The high school said the most-needed items include canned meats, beans, pasta, canned pasta sauce, cereal, peanut butter, and canned fruits and vegetables. Heartland Lutheran will be open for dropoffs from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday through May 8. The school asks those dropping off donations to please wear masks. Drop-off appointments outside of hours can be made by emailing Principal Tim Leech at principal@heartlandlutheran.org. Heartland Lutheran said it appreciates all donations to help those in need, and recommends shopping at Hy-Vee, which is partnering with it on the food drive. Hy-Vee is providing special pricing to shoppers who donate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.