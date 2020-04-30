The Heartland Lutheran High School senior class plans to support the Grand Island community during the COVID-19 pandemic by hosting a community food drive through May 8. The food drive will help support Grand Island and area food banks that are struggling to keep up with the demand COVID-19 has placed on them. The high school said the most-needed items include canned meats, beans, pasta, canned pasta sauce, cereal, peanut butter, and canned fruits and vegetables. Heartland Lutheran will be open for dropoffs from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday through May 8. The school asks those dropping off donations to please wear masks. Drop-off appointments outside of hours can be made by emailing Principal Tim Leech at principal@heartlandlutheran.org. Heartland Lutheran said it appreciates all donations to help those in need, and recommends shopping at Hy-Vee, which is partnering with it on the food drive. Hy-Vee is providing special pricing to shoppers who donate.

