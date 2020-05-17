Heartland Lutheran High School celebrated the achievements of its graduating Class of 2020 on Saturday.
A ceremony in the school’s parking lot allowed students and families to celebrate together while remaining safe in the wake of coronavirus.
Families remained in cars, while the graduating 20 students sat spaced apart.
The event was also streamed on Facebook Live.
“We wanted to make sure we had this event for them and we’ve got three or four students who are leaving in early June for the military,” Chief School Administrator Timothy Leech said.
“We just wanted to make sure we did it while they were still all together.”
Leech, in his opening remarks, described the 2019-20 year as “special, not tragic” for all of their shared achievements and time together.
He applauded the graduating class for being a group that “banded together by staying apart.”
“You have proven you are stronger together,” he said.
“You have proven the words of First Timothy that tell us we should not look down upon you because you are young. You have been the light shining in the darkness.”
As commencement speaker, Pastor Craig Niemeier applauded the students’ achievements and goals, together and as individuals, and the quality of character they’ve shown.
“All of that speaks for itself,” he said. “Not even a pandemic can overshadow all that you have accomplished in Jesus’ name.”
The crisis uniquely allowed the students to return to their families and restore that closeness, Niemeier said.
“You were able to cap and crown your educational careers not out and about, but back home, in the family, where the best education always happens,” he said.
Niemeier challenged the students to continue living with the integrity and honor inspired in them by Christ’s teachings.
“You’re eager to be released into that future stretched out before you, and no doubt with all the God-given talent, gifts and abilities collected here, you are well-equipped to make a powerful and positive impression on all those communities in which God will send you.” he said, “but just remember, in the years to come, while you are seeking to grow your business, gain another degree, to engage your community in important projects.”
He added, “There is one group you’ll never have to work hard to impress, because they are preconditioned to receive from you guidance and direction.”
The co-valedictorian address was delivered by Gwendolyn Gaunt and Carli Maier.
“We hope what we say today is stronger than isolation,” Maier said.
“Our triumph is only strengthened by our circumstances,” Gaunt added.
Finding themselves in a historic moment, the Class of 2020 has persevered by finding hope, they said.
“There is always good amidst the grim,” Gaunt said. “We may be headed in different directions in a few hours, but we’ll always be the Heartland Lutheran Class of 2020. We can’t see all the forces at work in our lives, but we know God is the strongest one. We are being shaped by this moment, but we are not defined by it.”
Leech asked the class of 2020 to think on all of their achievements, the records they set and the hardships that brought them together.
“When I remember the Class of 2020, I will remember love,” he said. “They say 2020 is perfect vision. I say the Class of 2020 is not about vision but a reflection of Christ’s perfect and sacrificial love that was poured out for us on the cross.”
He added, “This is God’s wisdom and why we are proud of you.”
While Leech handed them their diplomas, students walked across the stage spaced 6 feet apart, while the applause of their families sounded from the distance.
Readying the special graduation event came with challenges, Leech said.
“It was more difficult, obviously, with all the restrictions and a lot of the hoops we had to jump through to be able to have graduation today,” he said. “Everybody really pulled together to help out. The city gave us clearance, and the governor and the commissioner of education. A lot of people wanted to make sure the seniors in Grand Island got a celebration.”
Leech said he was proud of how his students have impacted the community positively amid the pandemic, including a food drive that collected 10,000 items and raised $11,000 for local backpack programs.
“Instead of focusing on what was taken away from them, they came together and focused on how they can help their community,” he said, “whether that be the little things they did individually or coming together with the food drive to help the community in a large way.”
He added, “I’ve just been impressed with them as Christian leaders throughout.”
Leech is hopeful some normalcy will be restored for the coming school year.
“As science progresses on fighting this thing, and as we learn a little more about how to treat it and how to take care of ourselves,” he said, “we don’t know about the fall, but we’re definitely hopeful at next year this time we’ll be celebrating as normal across the city.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.