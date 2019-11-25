031519_Blizzard001_bjs.JPG

Hunter Campbell walks into the wind as he goes to the Hall County Courthouse for work  during blizzard like conditions. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

 Barrett Stinson

Area colleges and high schools will be closed Tuesday due to the weather.

Tim Leech, principal at Heartland Lutheran High School, said in an email that the decision was made to cancel school Tuesday due to students traveling from areas such as Aurora, Hastings, Kearney, Ravenna and St. Paul.

“Heartland Lutheran always puts their safety first,” Leech said.

The boys and girls basketball jamboree games at Lawrence-Nelson have been postponed until Monday, Dec. 2. The girls team will play at 6 p.m., while the boys team will play at 7:30 p.m.

School is also canceled at Grand Island Public Schools, Trinity Lutheran School and Wood River Rural Schools Tuesday.

Central Community College said in a tweet that classes at all of its campuses, including Grand Island and Hastings, are canceled Tuesday.

Mike Howie, communications and marketing director for Hastings College, said all Tuesday classes are canceled due to the impending weather. He added there were already no classes scheduled for Wednesday.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney also will close Tuesday and Wednesday due to severe winter weather forecast for Kearney and Central Nebraska.

Campus is also closed Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The forecast for heavy snow and ice, combined with wind to bring blizzard-like conditions, prompted the decision by UNK officials. UNK made the early decision to close due to the Thanksgiving holiday and recognizing the need for students, faculty and staff to plan travel.

The 5:30 p.m. Tuesday UNK women’s basketball game against Central Christian is postponed.

The 7:30 p.m. Tuesday men’s basketball game against Wayne State has been moved to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

