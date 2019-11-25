Area colleges and high schools will be closed Tuesday due to the weather.
Tim Leech, principal at Heartland Lutheran High School, said in an email that the decision was made to cancel school Tuesday due to students traveling from areas such as Aurora, Hastings, Kearney, Ravenna and St. Paul.
“Heartland Lutheran always puts their safety first,” Leech said.
The boys and girls basketball jamboree games at Lawrence-Nelson have been postponed until Monday, Dec. 2. The girls team will play at 6 p.m., while the boys team will play at 7:30 p.m.
School is also canceled at Grand Island Public Schools, Trinity Lutheran School and Wood River Rural Schools Tuesday.
Central Community College said in a tweet that classes at all of its campuses, including Grand Island and Hastings, are canceled Tuesday.
Mike Howie, communications and marketing director for Hastings College, said all Tuesday classes are canceled due to the impending weather. He added there were already no classes scheduled for Wednesday.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney also will close Tuesday and Wednesday due to severe winter weather forecast for Kearney and Central Nebraska.
Campus is also closed Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The forecast for heavy snow and ice, combined with wind to bring blizzard-like conditions, prompted the decision by UNK officials. UNK made the early decision to close due to the Thanksgiving holiday and recognizing the need for students, faculty and staff to plan travel.
The 5:30 p.m. Tuesday UNK women’s basketball game against Central Christian is postponed.
The 7:30 p.m. Tuesday men’s basketball game against Wayne State has been moved to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.