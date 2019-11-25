Earth movers scrape the Highway 30

Earth movers scrape the Highway 30 overpass (Independent/Scott Kingsley)

 Scott Kingsley

Area colleges and high schools will be closed Tuesday due to the weather.

Tim Leech, principal at Heartland Lutheran High School, said in an email that the decision was made to cancel school Tuesday due to students traveling from areas such as Aurora, Hasting, Kearney, Ravenna and St. Paul.

“Heartland Lutheran always puts their safety first,” Leech said.

The boys and girls basketball jamboree games at Lawrence-Nelson have been postponed until Monday, Dec. 2. The girls team will play at 6 p.m., while the boys team will play at 7:30 p.m.

Mike Howie, communications and marketing director for Hastings College, said all Tuesday classes are canceled due to the impending weather. He added there were already no classes scheduled for Wednesday.

