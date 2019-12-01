Heartland Lutheran High School is celebrating its 20th year in education by launching a $4.5 million capital campaign.
Chief School Administrator Timothy Leech announced the campaign by saying that $1.4 million of lead gifts have already been pledged by donors.
Leech said the capital campaign moves forward with four main steps:
— Debt elimination ($2.5 million).
— New construction to connect the two existing buildings to improve safety and add makerspace in agricultural, STEM, and vocational labs ($1 million).
— Operational support to provide campus upgrades and launch curricular and extracurricular programs ($500,000).
— Build an endowment through the Heartland Lutheran Foundation ($500,000).
“Now is the time to celebrate this wonderful school that in Christ is working miracles through its teachers, students, alumni and families on a daily basis,” said Leech.
“Together we can celebrate God’s work through Heartland Lutheran with our prayerful and dedicated support of the capital campaign to secure the long-term future, provide new opportunities and continue the leadership in Christian education for Central Nebraska.”
The campaign has been named “Abounding in Thanksgiving.”
Co-chairmen Dennis and Wendy McCarty said, “Now is the time to celebrate and advance leadership in Christian education by growing the Heartland Lutheran High School facility and enrollment to further our mission in Central Nebraska.
“Meeting each of the steps of the campaign will help this flourishing ministry by making Christ-centered education more affordable and allowing the school to respond to current needs as well as new opportunities.”
Donors and those interested in joining this mission as a donor should contact Karl Bergdolt at (308) 385-3900 or advancement@heartlandlutheran.org to arrange gifts on a one-time, annual, quarterly or monthly basis for the next three years. Those seeking more information or enrollment at Heartland Lutheran High School should contact Leech at (308) 385-3900 or principal@heartlandlutheran.org.
