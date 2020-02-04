Heartland Health Center in Grand Island will host a six-week workshop in health education. Participants will go through the Living Well program, a course that provides information for healthy living.
Meetings will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays — March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2 and 9 — at the Grand Island Public Library, located at 1124 W. Second St.
Patients who would benefit from the Living Well program include those caring for ongoing, chronic conditions. Common conditions that require continuous care include diabetes, heart disease, cancer, obesity, depression and anxiety. These and other topics will be addressed in the workshop.
Sessions are led by trained professionals and utilize an interactive approach. Support is provided in small groups and has been shown to be effective for meeting health-related goals.
“We want attendees to gain the knowledge and resources they need to live a healthier life,” said Cindy Barrios, outreach worker at Heartland Health Center. “We hope that our workshops will be helpful and informative.”
Community members who have questions about the program can contact Trina Sommerfeld at tsommerfeld@hhcne.org, or Barrios at cbarrios@hhcne.org. Individuals may also call the clinic for information at (308) 382-4297.
People may enroll in the six-week workshop at Bit.ly/LivingWellNE
