The Heartland Events Center, Grand Island’s 6,000-seat auditorium and arena, has announced a new business partnership with Venue Coalition, a booking agency based in Westlake Village, Calif.
Venue Coalition specializes in booking talent, acts and tours in venues throughout the United States and Canada.
“We are excited about our prospects for quality entertainment options with Venue Coalition,” said Steve Dowding, president of the Heartland Events Center. “We strongly believe that our new relationship with them will allow us to continue our effort to bring quality entertainment options to the community, and we are working hard to achieve that goal.”
Over the years, HEC has held concerts from nationally recognized musicians; featured professional, collegiate and high school sporting events; conducted trade shows and conventions; hosted national and regional youth events; is a key civic center for high school graduations, receptions and local business events; is a key resource of the Nebraska State Fair; and presents countless other events.
According to Dianne Willey, HEC sales and marketing director, community support is paramount.
“Concerts are high-risk and typically not money-makers, so we are reliant on attendance to cover the associated costs. It is always our intent to keep the shows affordable and appealing to all genres,” Willey said.
The Heartland Events Center includes the Eihusen Arena and the Bosselman Conference Center, and is adjacent to the Nebraska State Fair buildings owned by Fonner Park Racetrack & Keno.
For more information, contact Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak at (308) 201-1478 or ckotulak@fonnerpark.com.
