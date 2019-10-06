The Heartland Disaster Recovery Group is seeking volunteers for a flood recovery work day on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Wood River and Dannebrog.
On this day, volunteers will have an opportunity to help individuals and families complete repair and cleanup projects that remain from the March 2019 floods.
Some of the work will be skilled, such as drywall and laying flooring, other tasks will include cleaning mud and drywall out of basements.
Projects will range in variety and additional projects will emerge as skill levels are identified. Food, snacks, and drinks will be provided to volunteers.
For more information, visit www.go2volunteer.org and find the Heartland Disaster Recovery Group under organizations or call (308) 382-2675.
In a press release, the Heartland Disaster Recovery Group said it has made significant progress over the past few months in setting up the organizational infrastructure to help connect families to recovery resources such as volunteers, material donations, financial assistance and emotional support.
Those who are interested in getting involved to volunteer, donate, or are in need of assistance in the disaster recovery process, can contact Elizabeth Troyer-Miller, Heartland Disaster outreach coordinator, at disaster@heartlandunitedway.org or (308) 382-2675.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.