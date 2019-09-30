Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF RAIN THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT... .SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL REDEVELOP HEADING INTO TUESDAY AND WILL CONTINUE INTERMITTENTLY THROUGH THE DAY. THE HEAVIER RAINFALL WILL GRADUALLY SHIFT TO THE SOUTHEAST TUESDAY NIGHT. RAIN AMOUNTS ARE FORECAST TO AVERAGE 1 TO 3 INCHES AND LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. THE HEAVY RAINFALL MAY CAUSE AREAS OF LOWLAND FLOODING AND RISES IN RIVERS AND STREAMS. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS, JEWELL, MITCHELL, OSBORNE, PHILLIPS, ROOKS, AND SMITH. IN NEBRASKA, ADAMS, BUFFALO, CLAY, DAWSON, FILLMORE, FRANKLIN, FURNAS, GOSPER, GREELEY, HALL, HAMILTON, HARLAN, HOWARD, KEARNEY, MERRICK, NANCE, NUCKOLLS, PHELPS, POLK, SHERMAN, THAYER, VALLEY, WEBSTER, AND YORK. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * THUNDERSTORMS AND MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. * RAINFALL TOTALS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, AND LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&