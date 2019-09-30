While Saturday in Grand Island kicks off with the annual Harvest of Harmony parade, the parade won’t be the only “harvest” on the schedule that day.
Hear Grand Island will host “Harvest of Comedy” on Saturday night at the Prairie Pride Brewing Co., featuring touring comedian Mallory Wallace.
Originally from Colorado, Wallace now calls Lincoln home where she is working on her doctorate and is a member of the faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She spends many weekends on the road, either opening for some of the country’s best road comics or headlining her own shows. She recently performed at the Maha Music Festival in Omaha and spent this past weekend at the High Plains Comedy Festival in Denver. She is also a regular performer at Brad Stewart’s Zoolarious show Sundays at the Zoo Bar in Lincoln.
Her bio on High Plains’s website says “Comedian Mallory Wallace is a Colorado mountain transplant living in Lincoln, Nebraska. Mallory’s comedy has been described as ‘a very silly mix of poetry and meanness.’ Using animated and relatable jokes, stories and insights, Mallory captures audiences with a mix of tongue-in-cheek observations and hard truths about being outspoken, confident, sex-positive and independent.”
Wallace says she feels lucky to call the Funny Bone in Omaha her home club and has shared stages with Brian Posehn, Josh Blue, Rory Scovel, Todd Barry, Baron Vaughn and Jo Firestone.
Opening for Wallace will be James Lindsey of Lincoln. He has performed all over the country and was a featured performer at the 2019 Sno Jam Comedy Festival and the 2018 Red River Comedy Festival. He hosts a semi-regular story-telling comedy show at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln called “Getting Busy with James Lindsey.”
Hosting the event will be Grand Island’s own Sawyer Hunt, the host and organizer of many local shows including his own show “Just Hangin’ In There,” as well as “Comedy in the Community,” and a regular comedy open mic at J.Alfred Prufrocks.
There is no charge for this 21-and-older-only show, but seating is limited in Prairie Pride’s Brew Room so those attending should plan on getting there early; seating will start at 8 p.m. The show will run from 9 to 11. Freewill donations will be accepted and go directly to the comedians to help with show expenses.
Prairie Pride Brewing Co. is located at 115 S. South Front St.
For more information, contact T.J. Roe, managing director of Hear Grand Island, at (402) 304-0323 or online at HearGrandIsland.com.
