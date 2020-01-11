The Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society’s Healthy Farms Conference is planned for Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Ramada Midtown Hotel in Grand Island.
Online registration is available at www.sustainablenebraska.org.
The conference has been hosted by the society for more than 40 years. It combines farmer-to-farmer training with sessions aimed at equipping farmers, aspiring farmers, foodies, and advocates with the skills and knowledge about sustainable agriculture.
Dave Vetter and Bill Bullard are the keynote speakers planned for the event. Vetter is the Chief Executive Officer of Grain Place Foods. He has been a leader in organic agriculture in central Nebraska and the world for more than 40 years. Bullard is the Chief Executive Officer of the Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund, United Stockgrowers of America. He has been an advocate for cattle producers for nearly 20 years.
Headquartered in Marquette, Grain Place Foods began as one of the first organic farming operations in the Great Plains. It expanded into a grain cleaning and storing operation to serve fellow organic farmers. It has since grown into a company that provides grain products that are grown and produced in an ecologically sustainable and socially responsible manner to customers across the U.S. and Canada.
The Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund, United Stockgrowers of America is the largest national cattle-producer organization in the U.S. that represents the live cattle segment of the United States’ beef supply chain. R-CALF USA’s voluntary membership consists of thousands of cow/calf producers, backgrounders, stockers and feeders located in 46 states. R-CALF USA represents its members on issues concerning international trade and marketing.
In addition to the keynote speakers, the Healthy Farms Conference will feature breakout sessions on topics ranging from cover crops, agritourism and resources for beginning farmers. The full agenda is available on the Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture website www.sustainablenebraska.org.
The Healthy Farms Conference will also include exhibits about local food, holistic health, sustainability, natural resources and marketing. A silent auction will feature locally produced food, crafts, artwork, agritourism experiences and more. A locally-sourced dinner will be served Friday night featuring food grown by many of the conference attendees and supporters.
Cost to attend the full conference is $85. Single day, young farmer/student and family registration rates are also available. All registrations are accepted online by visiting the Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society’s website at www.sustainablenebraska.org.
Early registration ends Thursday, Jan. 16, and is greatly appreciated for an accurate meal count.
