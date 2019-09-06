Beginning next week the Central District Health Department (CDHD) will begin spraying for adult mosquitoes.
The health department said the spraying will be conducted during the early morning and late evening hours when mosquitoes are most likely to be out. The spraying will only be conducted when there are ideal weather conditions and notices will be made whenever possible.
According to CDHD, there have been no reported human cases of West Nile virus in Hall, Hamilton or Merrick Counties and only one positive mosquito pool. West Nile virus typically peaks at the end of summer into early fall.
Most humans infected by the virus show very mild or no symptoms, generally a fever and headache, according to CDHD.
“Less than 1% will become seriously ill and that occurs within three to 15 days after the bite of the infected mosquito,” according to the health department. “Those seriously infected, particularly the elderly, display symptoms such as muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation and convulsions. The illness is not spread person-to-person.”
To reduce the risk of exposure to mosquito bites and West Nile virus, CDHD recommends:
— Avoid being outdoors during times that mosquitoes are most active — dusk and dawn.
— While outdoors, cover up by wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants.
— Use a mosquito repellant containing the active ingredient DEET.
— Eliminate mosquito breeding sites, such as standing water in tires, plastic containers, or similar water-holding containers.
For more information contact the Central District Health Department at (308) 385-5175.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.