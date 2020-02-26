Now is the time for residents of the community to prepare for COVID-19, which is also known as the coronavirus, according to a press release from Teresa Anderson, health director of the Central District Health Department.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) stated that it is not a matter of “if,” but a matter of “when” more cases of COVID-19 will arise in the United States.
Ongoing efforts to contain the virus internationally have been helpful in reducing the number of new cases, allowing time for scientists to study the virus and beginning the process for developing an effective vaccine.
There are currently no reported cases of the coronavirus in the CDHD district, Anderson said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, which resemble the seasonal flu.
COVID-19 is known to spread between people who are in close contact with one another, which is about 6 feet apart, and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Reported cases of the illness have ranged from mild to severe, including cases resulting in death.
“New viruses are a bit scary to us because we don’t really know how they will act,” Anderson said. “But we are getting a better idea every day of what to expect. We know there are steps we can take together as a community that can help limit the impact of COVID-19. Keeping our community informed is essential. We don’t want to alarm people, but we want them to be prepared.”
The CDHD is in close contact with state and federal health officials, she said, and is providing regular updates to local emergency managers and governments.
The CDHD has met with the three district hospitals and is communicating with area health clinics on how to work with people who may have been exposed to the virus.
This week, it is reaching out to school officials, asking them to review their illness and school closure plans in preparation for a health-related closing.
Business and organization leaders are being asked to review and update their pandemic plans.
CDHD is also asking people to be aware of the international travel advisories from the CDC and the State Department and to take suitable precautions or reconsider travel to affected countries as may be appropriate.
“We want people to start thinking about what they would do if they were asked to stay home for a week or longer, and then create a family plan around that scenario,” Anderson said. "Hopefully, it won’t be needed, but now is the time to start planning.”
Additional resources on how to prepare can be found online at cdc.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.