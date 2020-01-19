As part of National Radon Action Month, Central District Health Department is providing radon test kits to Hall, Hamilton and Merrick County residents free of charge.
Kits are made available through a grant from Nebraska Health and Human Services. Jeremy Collinson, environment health specialist with the Health Department, said the grant is part of a radon awareness campaign through the Environmental Protection Agency’s promotion of January as National Radon Action Month.
Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that has been identified as a leading cause of lung cancer, second only to cigarette smoking in the United States. The EPA’s most recent health risk assessment estimates that 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year are due to radon.
According to Collison, “Radon is a colorless, odorless gas. You can’t see, smell or taste it.” The only way to know whether radon exists at elevated levels (at or above 4 pCi/L — Pico curies per liter) in your home is to test for it.
Children may be at an increased risk for health complications because their lungs are not fully developed and the sensitive tissues in their lungs are more vulnerable. Smokers, if exposed to radon, face a lung cancer risk 15 times greater than that of nonsmokers.
Radon comes from the natural decay of uranium that is found in nearly all soils. It typically moves up through the ground to the air above and then into your home through cracks and other holes in the foundation.
“Whether a home is new or old, well-sealed or drafty, with or without basements, radon can be trapped and build up inside it,” Collinson said.
All tests include postage paid envelopes and free lab analysis. Short-term detectors, which are used for three to seven days, provide quick screening measurements to indicate potential radon problems. Additionally, long-term detectors can be left in place for 14 days up to one year. Long-term kits provide the advantage of measuring during seasonal change, which may impact radon levels. Either detector should be placed in main living areas on the lowest level of the home.
Kits can be picked up free of charge at the Central District Health Department at 1137 S. Locust St. in Grand Island. If you have any questions, call (308) 385-5175.
