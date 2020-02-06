The Central District Health Department is asking people in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties who have traveled to mainland China within the past 14 days to contact CDHD.
Teresa Anderson, CDHD health director, said, “Calling your local public health department is your first step if you have traveled to mainland China in the past 14 days, or if you have been in close contact with someone who has traveled there.
“We will work with you to provide the initial screening and take the recommended steps from there.” Anderson said. “CDHD is in frequent communication with Nebraska DHHS on any changes to procedures. Because this is a new (novel) virus, we don’t know exactly what to expect. We are making every effort to keep our community up to date on a rapidly changing situation.”
CDHD continues to closely monitor the unfolding outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus originated in China and has spread to 28 countries including the United States where there are 12 confirmed cases at this time. These cases are in people who have either recently traveled to mainland China, or who are close contacts of those who have traveled there.
So far, there have been no cases identified in Nebraska. Symptoms of the virus may include cold-like symptoms and may progress to moderate or severe respiratory distress. Some people may have more severe respiratory symptoms that require hospitalization. CDHD will continue to keep partners and the public updated as the situation involves.
To avoid respiratory illnesses this winter, people are encouraged to take the usual measures to prevent any respiratory infection: wash hands, cover coughs and sneezes, get adequate sleep and physical activity, stay home when sick, and remember it is not too late to get a flu shot.
