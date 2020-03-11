As of Wednesday, 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nebraska, four of which are in Douglas County and the fifth in Crofton.
Health care providers, hospital workers and others in Central Nebraska met with members of the Central Nebraska District Health Department on Tuesday to learn what they should do if a case were to be confirmed in the district, CNDHD Director Teresa Anderson said.
“Our goal with this meeting was to update them on information we have received from the CDC and get everybody on the same page,” Anderson said.
The health care providers are on the frontlines of this virus, and they are the ones who are coming in contact with the patients, so members of the CNDHD wanted to address questions and concerns the providers had, she said.
“We are going to get through this best with communication and cooperation,” Anderson said.
According to a news release from Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, MLH staff members and officials are thinking of ways to keep the possible spread as limited as possible.
“It is important to know that there are no known cases of coronavirus in Hastings at this time,” said Dr. Abel Luksan, MLH chief medical officer.
Luksan said they are asking people to call ahead before any appointments if they have a fever, shortness of breath or trouble breathing, a cough or a sore throat.
They are also asking people to call ahead if they have traveled anywhere outside of the state in a high-risk area for COVID-19 or if they have been within 6 feet of someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.
For people who have concerns about COVID-19, CHI Health, including CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island and CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, has established a free help line to answer questions and help people learn whether they are at risk for COVID-19.
“We are hoping to ease fears and make the initial first step easier for possible COVID-19 patients to seek help,” said Good Samaritan President Mike Schnieders in a press release. “By calling ahead, not just walking in, we are not only ensuring the best care plan for the patient, but also reducing the risk of exposing anyone else.”
To initiate the help line, people can visit www.CHIHealth.com. Questions will be asked about recent travel, exposure to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, and symptoms such as respiratory illness and a fever over 100.4 degrees. Those deemed at high risk will be directed to the help line and a health care provider will call within 30 minutes.
In addition to the help line, CHI Health is taking extra precautions at its clinics and emergency rooms. Staff are screening patients when they arrive to further limit potential of spreading the virus.
“Our clinic and ER patients are welcomed by a staff member who asks a couple of questions and, if needed, provides a mask and takes the patient immediately to a room,” said Dr. Scott Frankforter, St. Francis medical director. “This does not mean we think you have COVID-19. But you could have the flu or a different respiratory virus, and we are taking precautions in your best interest.”
