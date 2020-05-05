Health care workers across the country are being asked to tell their pandemic stories via the HERO Registry.
The Healthcare Worker Exposure Response & Outcomes Registry, launched this month, aims to engage health care workers in a research community, understand their experiences and interests through ongoing surveys, and track critical health outcomes associated with caring for patients with COVID-19, such as stress and burnout.
The HERO Registry will help speed clinical studies that address unmet needs for health care workers.
The research program is coordinated by the Duke Clinical Research Institute, a part of Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C.; leverages PCORnet, the National Patient-Centered Clinical Research Network; and is funded by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute.
All health care professionals are being asked to participate, including nurses, therapists, physicians, emergency responders, food service workers, environmental services workers, interpreters and transporters. Anyone who works in a setting where people receive health care can participate.
“As you know, the health care workers are on the front line of treating the COVID disease, hence they’re at the highest risk, so we’re very concerned about their experience across the country and right now we get spotty reports from different locations,” Dr. James McClay, University of Nebraska Medical Center site investigator for PCORnet, told The Independent. “This is an opportunity for our health care workers to actually report on their experience themselves.”
Already, nearly 10,000 health care professionals have enrolled on the registry’s website. Of those, roughly 110 are Nebraska health care workers, McClay said.
“We’re hoping to get a few hundred in our system, so we can actually get a good picture of what’s going on,” he said.
The HERO registry is an attempt to form a large national community of health care providers to help understand the impact of our current COVID-19 pandemic crisis, Aaron Barksdale, UNMC professor of emergency medicine and an emergency department physician, said in a press release.
“Not only will it address the current effect on our health and well-being, but it provides the opportunity to conduct and participate in clinical trials that may direct us in ways to decrease the magnitude of similar infectious outbreaks in the future,” Barksdale said. “It is extremely important that health care workers take advantage of this opportunity to collaborate on such a large scale.”
McClay described the changes made necessary in the wake of coronavirus as “intense.”
“We’ve had to make rapid changes in the way we do things,” he said. “One of the most interesting things is rapid switch to telehealth for routine care. People get to stay home and get their health care with their doctor without having to expose themselves, and travel to physician’s offices. I think that’s going to stick.”
Though not a coronavirus specialist, McClay has a positive outlook for the future.
“I believe we will have an experimental vaccine probably starting trials in the next six months and in a year we will be routinely vaccinating people,” he said.
“I think we’re starting to see success with some antiviral medications, and that should start making things a little less scary.”
There is no cost to enroll in the HERO Registry and registration takes only a few minutes. Health care workers can participate as much or as little as they like in surveys and other opportunities.
The registry will follow established protocols and data guidelines to keep health care worker information secure.
For more information or to register, go to https://heroesresearch.org.
