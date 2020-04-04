ST. PAUL — People with fond memories of Dale Matousek can pay tribute to the music man at his storefront in St. Paul.
Until Friday, Matousek’s ashes were displayed in an urn in the front window of the music store at 407 Howard Ave. The urn was buried Friday morning in a private ceremony at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
But the display honoring Matousek, who died March 16, will be up until the end of April. The tribute includes memorabilia from Matousek’s musical career, including posters and newspaper clippings. The display went up Tuesday.
Matousek, who was 91, is now buried next to his wife, Pat.
In addition to owning his music shop, Matousek played in a variety of bands and traveled all over the state to restore pianos.
What kind of music did Matousek like most?
“Polkas and waltzes, the Czech music,” said Betty Robinson.
Robinson knew Matousek for a long time. “My parents purchased my first accordion from him 65 years ago,” said Robinson, who is now 71.
Matousek primarily played the saxophone and clarinet.
One of the bands he was in was the Czech Friends Polka Band. Besides entertaining and playing music, he and his cohorts wanted to keep polka and waltz music alive and well, Robinson said.
Matousek once said he was “trying to protect history and Czech music, because this is history. We spend billions on museums in the world and this is living history.” Sometimes the battle felt like “paddling upstream,” he said.
But his audiences liked it. “It was rewarding to see a crowd of people begin to get out of their chairs to dance as Matousek and the band he was playing in started to play fondly remembered numbers,” Robinson wrote in an email.
Few polka fans enjoy the tunes while sitting down.
“They can’t sit still once they hear that music,” said Kay Cynova of Grand Island, who was related to Matousek.
One of the posters in the music shop window promotes a polka dance at the Starlite Ballroom in Wahoo.
Fans from this area could come along to shows like that.
The bus bound for Wahoo left the Liederkranz in Grand Island at 9 a.m. and stopped at Matousek Music in St. Paul at 10. The bus returned home by 9 p.m.
Robinson helped Matousek promote and provide Czech music and dancing.
She served as his secretary and was “like an adopted family member” for more than 30 years
She made posters, did advertising and made reservations for the band. She also accompanied the band on bus trips.
“We generally filled the bus every time we went,” Robinson said.
In addition to shows in Wahoo, the band played at Sokol Hall in Omaha. Another poster in the shop window advertises an appearance at the Prague Kolace Korner in Prague, Neb.
“We even arranged to take our full band to play in Branson (Missouri) for a week,” Robinson said.
The Czech Friends Band played throughout Central Nebraska, including the Grand Island Eagles and St. Paul Legion.
In shows like those, Matousek “was at the height of his glory,” playing with the other musicians, Robinson said.
The storefront display of Matousek’s ashes and memorabilia was Robinson’s idea.
“I was trying to figure out something so that the community would have a chance to view and have prayer with him, especially in this time when social distancing is so important,” she said.
Cynova, who had seen similar displays, helped Robinson with the project.
In addition to the Dale Matousek Music Kings and Czech Friends, the St. Paul man was part of the Harry Czarnek Orchestra and Polka Kings Orchestra.
He repaired and solid instruments at Matousek Music, which opened in 1958. In the beginning, he repaired televisions as well as musical instruments.
In recent days, many people have shared memories with Robinson about Matousek and his love of music.
They tell her that their high school musical instrument was purchased at his shop.
“Instruments that have gone through his shop have made music for musicians in many Central Nebraska high schools and colleges,” Robinson wrote in the email.
Matousek started his musical career on guitar and banjo, and then took a 20-lesson correspondence course on clarinet.
“He mastered that instrument well enough to get into Leon Nesiba’s band and, then from there, learned the saxophone on his own,” Robinson wrote. Back in the 1940s, he was paid $3 a night.
Matousek and his wife were long a part of Cynova’s Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations.
After he stopped driving, Cynova and her husband brought food to him.
They had to bring extra desserts.
What kind of dessert did Matousek like?
“As long as the word dessert was associated with it, he liked it. As long as it didn’t have nuts in it,” Cynova said.
Matousek enjoyed other kinds of music besides polka and waltz.
Even in his last few months, he was playing opera music on his clarinet and saxophone, Robinson said.
He had a passion for music.
“He practiced every day,” she said.
Toward the end, he favored the clarinet “because it didn’t take quite as much air as the saxophone,” Robinson said.
Nurses said “his lungs were really in good shape for his age” because of his daily practice, she said.
“When we talked on the telephone he played songs for me,” Robinson said.
She enjoyed that music. “And he loved it, too.”
Robinson is compiling a memory book. She would like to hear from people who have memories of Matousek, or those who viewed the window display.
Contributions should be sent to Matousek Memory Book, c/o Betty Robinson, P.O. Box 352, St. Paul, NE 68873.
