HASTINGS — The Adams County Ag Society announced Monday that Hastings will no longer host the 2020 Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nebraska High School Rodeo Association plans to proceed with the event at an alternate location, but that location has not yet been chosen.
Scheduled for June 18 through 20, the event’s cancellation came following the direction of the local health department and governor’s office to adhere to certain health measures.
“It was an emotional decision,” said a spokesperson for the Adams County Ag Society. “It was decided that, in order to be socially responsible, there was no reasonable way to keep competitors, fans, volunteers and sponsors healthy.”
Planners of the event were instructed to limit the size of gatherings, maintain social distance, mandate the wearing of masks and test all volunteers and committee members. The Adams County Ag Society said the health measures laid out by health officials caused Hastings to no longer be a feasible location.
“We will miss seeing the bright smiles and eager faces of our Nebraska high school rodeo athletes,” the spokesperson said. “We will be ready for them in 2021.”
The 2021 Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo is scheduled for June 17-19 in Hastings.
For more information on the location of the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo, visit the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association’s website at www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com.
