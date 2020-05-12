HASTINGS — Adams County voters approved a $6 million ballot initiative Tuesday that paves the way for renovating Morton Elementary School into a preschool center and administrative offices.
A total of 3,466 voters approved of the bond issue, while 1,631 opposed it.
“We’re overwhelmed by the support our citizens give our school district,” Hastings Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Schneider said Tuesday night. “During this time, to have a result like this says a great deal. And we’re very fortunate, because we had a group of citizens that were very involved in this.
“This wasn’t just led by school officials, and I think that was the key,” Schneider added. “We had some wonderful citizens help with the planning and the education of our community in this. We’re ecstatic.”
The district said the project will not create additional taxes.
“Taxpayers will not notice this cost because the district can assume this financial obligation without increasing the overall levy,” it stated.
“We’re asking the community for permission to borrow $6 million to complete this project. We refinanced bonds last fall and saved about 2 million dollars off our current debt. We are currently in the process of refinancing more bonds this spring and believe we’ll save another million. So, there’s three million of the $6 million. The other three million can be paid for within our existing levy. Because we’ve had such good fortune of very low interest rates and have been able to do a lot of bond refinancing, in our existing tax levy we can handle the payments.”
