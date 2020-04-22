HASTINGS — In lieu of the in-person event, the community of Hastings will be hosting Do the Brew online Saturday.
Do the Brew will be a digital, all-day event, including interviews with more than 20 brewer and beer-related businesses, craft beer education, five cooking demonstrations, a music series with seven bands, two taproom yoga classes and a live, online auction.
The auction includes items from the participating brewers. Items include brewing experiences, private tastings, beer and more from breweries across the state. Items are open for bidding, with the auction concluding at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, during the festival.
“The goal is that people get some beer from their favorite brewery, whether it’s Hastings, Omaha, Lincoln or North Platte,” said Jessi Hoeft, event coordinator. “Take it home and watch the events unfold throughout the day and drink a good, Nebraska-made craft beer while you do it.”
For 10 years the event has been a fundraiser for local nonprofits, as well as a way for Nebraska breweries to showcase their beer in Central Nebraska. Year after year, Downtown Do The Brew is one of the top attended beer festivals in the state of Nebraska and one of the oldest running.
An alternate date for an outdoor, in-person Downtown “Do The Brew” has been tentatively scheduled for Oct. 3 in downtown Hastings.
