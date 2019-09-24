Peter Theoharis, the head softball coach at Hastings High School, has resigned from his coaching job, effective immediately.

Theoharis will continue to teach social studies at the school. Ashley Speak will take over as coach, Hastings Superintendent Jeff Schneider said in a statement.

The school will have no further comment on the matter, Schneider said.

Theoharis was in his 14th season as the school’s head coach. He entered this season with a record of 254-215, all at Hastings High. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

