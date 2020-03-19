HASTINGS — The first positive case of COVID-19 has come in Adams County.
Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte held a news conference Thursday about the case and what it means for Hastings.
“Today we are here to talk about a pandemic that has attacked one of our own citizens, and that’s COVID-19,” Stutte said.
Michele Bever, director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said officials received confirmation of the first positive COVID-19 case in the SHDHD area.
A woman in her 40s traveled to Europe and returned March 12 and quickly began self-isolating.
Bever said the woman began experiencing symptoms four days ago and continued self-isolating and contacted the Health Department.
Bever said as soon as officials received the positive result, they began a contact investigation to identify the people that may have been exposed so they can take appropriate steps to minimize the spread.
Susan Meeske, the vice president of student enrollment at Hastings College, said 106 members of Hastings College traveled to four countries — England, Spain, France and Ireland — in early March.
Meeske said the students returned to the United States on March 12, the same day France and Spain went to a Level 3 Travel Advisory.
All students went into self-quarantine upon returning to the United States, as per Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
“Since returning home, all of the participants have been adhering to the self-quarantine guidelines and report any symptoms directly to the health department daily,” Meeske said.
Meeske identified the woman who tested positive, which she had the woman’s permission to share, as Jessica Allen-Pickett, a faculty member on the Spain trip.
The students and faculty on the Spain trip flew from Madrid to Philadelphia to Omaha.
Meeske said Allen-Pickett’s symptoms are mild and she is in good spirits and upbeat.
Meeske said they are grateful Allen-Pickett and her family took the recommendations seriously and have been doing their part in minimizing the spread.
Eric Barber, CEO and president of Mary Lanning Healthcare, said the hospital has guidelines in place, including allowing only two visitors at a time per patient and screening all visitors through the north entrance, and staff members are doing their best to prepare to take care of any patient with COVID-19 who needs hospitalized.
Starting next week, the hospital is limiting the number of elective procedures so staff and supplies are on hand if they are needed.
Mayor Stutte said the community was built by pioneers and has conquered many battles and this is just another battle the community faces.
“We’ve always won the war,” Stutte said. “To win this war, it will require people to heed warnings, to heed social distancing and heed hygiene issues that we really need to be paying attention to.”
Stutte said small businesses are still open in Hastings, but patronizing them will be different.
He said people should remember the businesses exist, buy gift certificates or find other ways to support them.
Stutte said the government is closing offices but assured residents they will get the help that they need, saying there are drop-off windows for payments are at City Hall. Fees will be waived for online utility bill payments.
Stutte also said that Hastings Utilities would not shut off power due to not paying bills through the end of April. The decision will be re-evaluated as circumstances dictate.
“Hastings is open for business,” said Stutte. “It might just look different for a while.”
