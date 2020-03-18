HASTINGS — Hastings Public Schools will remain closed through the remainder of the school year due to COVID-19.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider announced the closing Wednesday that it will close, will “continue to monitor the situation and listen to the guidance from state and local officials.”
During the closing, he said students will still be given academic activities and meals. Schneider said HPS will provide academic packets to students that parents can pick up beginning Monday, March 23 at each school building. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
“In order to prevent mass gatherings, please note that when you pick up the packets, there will not be staff members to conference with, it will simply be a very quick process of picking up the packets,” Schneider said.
He added that at his time, feedback will be given on the work, but the work will not be graded.
Meals will be served at Hastings High School, Hastings Middle School, Alcott Elementary and Lincoln Elementary, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Thursday. They will be available to anyone age 18 and younger and individuals do not need to be an HPS student to participate.
The meals will be grab-and-go sack meals.
“Be safe and stay positive,” Schneider said. “I am confident our community will work together and get through this unprecedented situation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.