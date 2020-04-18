HASTINGS — Hastings Public Schools may see improvements to its preschool and administrative offices if voters approve a ballot initiative in the May 12 primary.
The district is asking voters to approve a $6 million project to remodel Morton Elementary School that will be vacated at the end of this school year once Longfellow Elementary moves back to its remodeled building.
HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider said the remodel project would allow the district to move its preschool center and administrative offices to Morton. The preschool would be on the first floor, while the HPS administrative offices and board room would be on the second floor.
Schneider said that if voters approve the ballot language, preschool students would be in one building, rather than scattered across HPS at the district’s elementary schools. It would also prevent the district from having to move the classrooms around every year due to K-5 enrollment.
“If we get a large kindergarten class, we may have to take a preschool classroom just before school starts in August and move it to another building where there is space,” Schneider said. “It is not uncommon for us to do that and it is not a very good setup from that standpoint; it is not consistent. It it not good for the students, staff or parents.”
Schneider said having the preschool at the Morton location would allow HPS to have all of its preschool staff under one roof and to share resources. He added Morton is also “almost right in the geographic center of Hastings,” making it more convenient for busing and parent access.
The HPS administration building is “just fine and is functional,” Schneider said, and there is no need for a new building. However, he said the district is proposing to move its administrative offices to Morton along with the preschool to allow it to be more efficient by operating one fewer building.
Schneider said if voters approve the ballot initiative, HPS would sell the building when the remodeling of Morton is complete.
If the initiative is approved, Schneider said property taxes would not increase. He said the district refinanced several of its bonds this past fall to save about $2 million and is working to refinance another round of bonds that would save another $1 million.
The remaining $3 million for the proposed remodel project can be handled by the district within its existing levy.
Schneider said the proposed Morton remodel project is similar to previous projects done at Alcott and Longfellow elementary schools and is expected to be a two-year project. If approved, the district expects construction to begin “within a couple months” of the primary election. The remodeled building is expected to be open in fall 2022.
Initially, Schneider said, HPS planned to do about 20 scheduled presentations on the ballot initiative in the Hastings community, but due to COVID-19, those presentations are canceled. He said the district plans to now do only a “light campaign.”
“The one thing I want to stress is we realize what is going on right now and we want to be sensitive to that,” Schneider said. “We are not going to blast mailers out and things like that because we understand that everybody is going through a tough time right now. We are simply going to try to educate the community and then we want to just listen to the voters.”
