The Thursday Evening Downtown Market in Hastings provides a unique way to shop for produce and goods produced by area residents.
Located in Dutton-Lainson Plaza Park, the market returned from its COVID-19 hiatus in mid-June.
Normally featuring live music, the market is a favorite of Hastings area residents. Occurring weekly, the Thursday Evening Downtown Market begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until 7:30 p.m.
“The market helps local producers and helps the community come together,” said Executive Director Kara Christensen. “It is more personal than the grocery store.”
Christensen said she hopes the live music will return for next Thursday’s market.
Another opportunity provided by the Thursday Evening Downtown Market normally occurs through Central Community College.
Christensen said the community college’s culinary program usually offers free samples to patrons of the market. However, to remain in accordance with state health guidelines, the samples cannot be made available.
In addition to the restrictions on samples, Christensen said the market checks regularly with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the proper procedures for holding the market.
The market currently asks all patrons to maintain proper social distance and to allow vendors to handle produce prior to sale. Vendors are required to wear masks and gloves while working with patrons.
Even with the restrictions vendor Amy Hoagland of the Hoagland Homestead said the market has been a welcome asset to the community.
“I think people are anxious to get food from a local source,” Hoagland said. “People have been willing to find local produce.”
Hoagland also said the market has seen a steady number of customers since it reopened June 11.
The Hoagland family has been a staple at Hastings area farmers’ market for more than five years. The Hoagland Homestead stand features romaine, beets, spinach, green beans, potatoes and raw honey — all produced on the family’s farm east of Hastings.
New to the Thursday Evening Downtown Market, Zyia Active vendor HeatherMorgan Turner agreed with Hoagland.
“Last week was nice,” Turner said. “I was able to give out my card a lot.”
Turner also said the market provided her the opportunity to spread the word about her online store and negate some concerns with online shopping.
“It’s hard to shop online,” Turner said. “You do not know what size you are going to need. You do not know if you will like the texture. This week I was able to bring examples that people asked for last week.”
Another vendor who recently had started selling at the downtown market, Veronica Estrada, said she thinks the market is a great way for smaller local businesses and artisans to introduce themselves to the community.
Estrada began selling her handcrafted jewelry at the market in 2019 and said it provided her a new way to explore her hobby.
With the goods ranging from jewelry to fresh produce, Christensen said the Thursday Evening Downtown Market provides area residents a well-rounded shopping experience and a free opportunity to anyone who wishes to be a vendor.
Moving forward, Christensen said she hopes to integrate the electronic benefit transfer program into the market for individuals who receive benefits from the supplemental nutrition assistance program.
For more information on the market, visit facebook.com/hastingsdowntownmarket.
