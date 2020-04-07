HASTINGS — This is a time of uncertainty for local restaurants, health care professionals and first responders.
The United Way of South Central Nebraska and the Hastings Community Foundation have teamed up to help both the restaurants and the health care professionals and first responders.
“This is obviously a difficult time for many businesses, including food service,” said Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation. “As the Community Foundation and the United Way discussed what we can do to serve the community, we kept coming back to this idea of utilizing local restaurants to feed and support the community.”
The Feeding Our Heroes program will help the community by purchasing meals from area restaurants and delivering them to medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers.
The funding for the program will come from donations from people who would like to give to the cause.
“We’re so fortunate that our area nonprofits continue to serve individuals and families who have lost wages or have been negatively impacted by COVID-19,” said Jodi Graves, executive director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska. “As we explored what additional populations we could serve, we discovered that essential staff needed our support.”
Graves said they started this program to show essential workers how much their hard work is appreciated and how grateful the community is for their service.
The United Way and Hastings Community Foundation have previously teamed up to support the community during the outbreak, through the COVID-19 Community Response Fund that helps local nonprofits who serve those impacted by the virus.
Graves said although the community response fund and the Feeding Our Heroes program are run by the same organizations, the two funds will remain separate.
“Donors can support one or both funds and trust that their dollars are being used as intended,” she said.
If people would like to support the Feeding Our Heroes Fund, they can donate at www.unitedwayscne.org/give.
