HASTINGS — A fire in Hastings late Tuesday afternoon started in a window air conditioner unit, according to Capt. Darin Clark of Hastings Fire and Rescue.
Firefighters responded at about 5:30 p.m. to the fire, which was at 1417 W. Sixth St. The American Red Cross is assisting one adult and three children.
Nobody was home at the time the fire broke out.
Firefighters initially heard that two people might have been inside. “So we conducted a primary and secondary search and found nobody in the house,” Clark said.
The fire spread from the air conditioner unit to the room it served. “And there was a bed inside the room that caught on fire, too,” he said. “So there’s smoke damage and heat damage to the whole first floor, but mostly just to that one bedroom.”
The father of the family is Manuel Silva, Clark said.
Extinguishing the fire wasn’t difficult.
“It was under control probably within five minutes of us getting there,” Clark said.
