The Harvest of Harmony Stadium Field Competition will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Grand Island Senior High. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

A special performance will be by the University of Nebraska at Omaha Marching Band. The UNO band will perform at 12:15 p.m.

Here is the field competition schedule:

Class C

10 a.m. — Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

10:15 a.m. — Superior High School

10:30 a.m. — Palmyra Junior and Senior High School

10:45 a.m. — Elkhorn Valley High School

11 a.m. — Hastings St. Cecilia High School

11:15 a.m. — Loup City Public Schools

11:30 a.m. — Perkins County High School

11:45 a.m. — Centura High School

Noon — Creighton Community Schools

Special performance and awards

12:15 p.m. — UNO Band

12:30 p.m. — Class C and D Awards

12:45 p.m. — Parade Street Marching Awards: Class D, C, B, A, AA

NTV: Best C-D

Grand Island Independent: Best A-B

Class B

1 p.m. — Central City High School

1:15 p.m. — Kearney Catholic School

1:30 p.m. — Aurora High School

1:45 p.m. — Holdrege High School

2 p.m. — Adams Central High School

2:15 p.m. — Conestoga Junior Senior High School

2:30 p.m. — Ogallala High School

2:45 p.m. — Cozad High School

3 p.m. — Class B Awards

Class A

3:15 p.m. — Nebraska City High School

3:30 p.m. — Northwest Public Schools

3:45 p.m. — Seward High School

4 p.m. — McCook Public Schools

4:15 p.m. — York High School

4:30 p.m. — Class A Awards

Class AA

4:45 p.m. — East High School, Cheyenne, Wyo.

5 p.m. — Kearney High School

5:15 p.m. — Lincoln Southwest High School

5:30 p.m. — North Platte High School

5:45 p.m. — Grand Island Senior High

6 p.m. — Class AA Awards

6:15 p.m. — Best Field Show Award

