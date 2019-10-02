The Harvest of Harmony Stadium Field Competition will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Grand Island Senior High. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
A special performance will be by the University of Nebraska at Omaha Marching Band. The UNO band will perform at 12:15 p.m.
Here is the field competition schedule:
Class C
10 a.m. — Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
10:15 a.m. — Superior High School
10:30 a.m. — Palmyra Junior and Senior High School
10:45 a.m. — Elkhorn Valley High School
11 a.m. — Hastings St. Cecilia High School
11:15 a.m. — Loup City Public Schools
11:30 a.m. — Perkins County High School
11:45 a.m. — Centura High School
Noon — Creighton Community Schools
Special performance and awards
12:15 p.m. — UNO Band
12:30 p.m. — Class C and D Awards
12:45 p.m. — Parade Street Marching Awards: Class D, C, B, A, AA
NTV: Best C-D
Grand Island Independent: Best A-B
Class B
1 p.m. — Central City High School
1:15 p.m. — Kearney Catholic School
1:30 p.m. — Aurora High School
1:45 p.m. — Holdrege High School
2 p.m. — Adams Central High School
2:15 p.m. — Conestoga Junior Senior High School
2:30 p.m. — Ogallala High School
2:45 p.m. — Cozad High School
3 p.m. — Class B Awards
Class A
3:15 p.m. — Nebraska City High School
3:30 p.m. — Northwest Public Schools
3:45 p.m. — Seward High School
4 p.m. — McCook Public Schools
4:15 p.m. — York High School
4:30 p.m. — Class A Awards
Class AA
4:45 p.m. — East High School, Cheyenne, Wyo.
5 p.m. — Kearney High School
5:15 p.m. — Lincoln Southwest High School
5:30 p.m. — North Platte High School
5:45 p.m. — Grand Island Senior High
6 p.m. — Class AA Awards
6:15 p.m. — Best Field Show Award
