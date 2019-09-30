The 2019 Harvest of Harmony Parade on Saturday will feature more than 200 entries. The parade begins at 8 a.m. and will follow the traditional route down Third Street in downtown Grand Island.

Around 100 marching bands, dozens of floats and individuals and groups will be featured in the parade. The theme of this year’s parade is “Building Dreams, Friendships and Memories!”

Below is the order that groups will appear in the parade.

GIPD Color Guard

Grand Island Professional Firefighters

HOH Alumni Band

Govenor Pete Ricketts

Sen. Ben Sasse

Grand Marshal - Dana Jelinek

Grand Island Chamber of Commerce

Dinsdale - Sponsor

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Just for Kix

Miss Ord

Ord High School

American Legion Auxiliary

Miss Central City High School

Central City High School

Texas Roadhouse

Sutton Public Schools

Miss Elba

Elba Public School

Cub Scout Pack 107

Superior High School

Primrose Retirement Community

Heartland Community School

NTV

Kearney Catholic School

Central Nebraska Shrine Motor Patrol (carts & walkers)

Crete High School

Grand Island Special Olympics

Palmyra Junior and Senior High School

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska

Elkhorn Valley High School

One Call Concepts

Freeman High School

Miss Aurora

Aurora High School

FFC School Of Mixed Martial Arts

Hastings St. Cecilia High School

Quick for Legislature

Fullerton High School

CNH Industrial

Orchard Public School

Girl Scouts Troops 30 and 36

Harvard Public Schools

Miss Wood River

Wood River High School

Miss Neligh-Oakdale

Neligh-Oakdale Schools

Sherri’s Gems

Loup City Public Schools

Grand Island Children’s Museum Steering Committee

Holdrege High School

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee (Healthy You Mobile)

Friend Public School

Miss Axtell

Axtell Community Schools

Cub Scout Pack 58 - Peace Lutheran

Ravenna Public School

Central Nebraska Humane Society

Perkins County High School

Miss Centura

Centura High School

United Support & Memorial for Workplace Fatalities

Adams Central High School

Miss Grand Island Northwest

Northwest Vikings Cheerleading

Northwest Public Schools

Sapp Brothers

Hastings High School

Miss Broken Bow

Broken Bow High School

Miss High Plains Community Schools

High Plains Community Schools

Boys Town JROTC

Boys Town

Osmond Community School

Building Blocks for Community Enrichment

Sandy Creek High School

Miss McCool Junction

McCool Junction Public

Miss Kearney

Kearney High School

Heartland Bank

Southwest Public Schools

Tiffany Square Care Center

Conestoga Junior Senior High School

Grand Island Senior High Theater Department

Elmwood Murdock Public School

Miss Heartland Lutheran High School

Heartland Lutheran High School

Miss St. Paul

St. Paul High School

AGI

Schuyler Central High School

Amur Equipment Finance

Miss Cross CountyCross

County High School Stromsburg

Swede Capital of Nebraska

Miss Giltner

Giltner Public School

Miss Central Catholic

Grand Island Central Catholic

Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity

Alma High School

Elgin Public Schools

KSNB Local 4

Gothenburg High School

Planned Parenthood

Lincoln Southwest High School

Fresh Thyme

Deshler High School

Miss Boone Central

Boone Central

CHI Health St. Francis (2 entries)

Scotus Central Catholic School

Centennial Public Schools

Miss Osceola

Osceola Public Schools

Nebraska State Fair

Plainview High School

Miss Nebraska City High School

Nebraska City High School

Sam’s Club

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School

Grand Island Little Theatre

Seward High School

Escape Aurora

Creighton Community Schools

Grand Island Independent

Burwell Junior Senior High School

Northwest FFA

Eustis-Farnam Public School

Miss Doniphan-Trumbull

Doniphan-Trumbull High School

Great Clips

McCook Public Schools

Miss York

York High School

Riverbend Creations

Milford Public Schools

St. Francis Ministries

Kenesaw High School

Life Pointe Church of the Nazarene

Callaway Public

Miss Hampton Junior Senior High School

Hampton Junior Senior High School

Cooperative Producers Inc.

Skutt Catholic High School

Hall County Democrats

Amherst Public School

Miss Pleasanton

Pleasanton Public Schools

Grand Island/Cairo Area Bowling Association

Shelton Public Schools

Compass Roofing

West Holt Public Schools

Miss Palmer

Palmer Public School

Spirit Catholic Radio 91.5 FM

East High School, Cheyenne WY

UNO Band

Miss Arapahoe

Arapahoe Public Schools

American Red Cross

Southern Valley High School

Party City

Clearwater Public School

Nebraska State Patrol/ Motorist Assist Program

Cozad High School

Gibbon Public Schools

Glow 4 Gabby

Overton High School

Cairo Rural Volunteer Fire Department

Verdigree Public School

JBS

Shickley Public Schools

South Central Nebraska Right to Life

Franklin High School

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Fairbury High School

Ogallala High School

North Platte High School

Grand Island Pflag Chapter

Arcadia Public School

Republic of the United States

Elm Creek Public Schools

Sport Clips Haircuts of Grand Island

Bruning-Davenport High School

Kawl Kool Radio and KTMX Max Country Radio

Wilcox-Hildreth Public School

Northwest Wrestling

Meridian High School

Salvation Army

Stapleton Junior Senior High School

St. Edward Public School

Island Towing

Minden High School

Grand Island Senior High Cheerleading

Islandaire Dance Team

Miss Grand Island High

Grand Island Senior High

