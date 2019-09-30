The 2019 Harvest of Harmony Parade on Saturday will feature more than 200 entries. The parade begins at 8 a.m. and will follow the traditional route down Third Street in downtown Grand Island.
Around 100 marching bands, dozens of floats and individuals and groups will be featured in the parade. The theme of this year’s parade is “Building Dreams, Friendships and Memories!”
Below is the order that groups will appear in the parade.
GIPD Color Guard
Grand Island Professional Firefighters
HOH Alumni Band
Govenor Pete Ricketts
Sen. Ben Sasse
Grand Marshal - Dana Jelinek
Grand Island Chamber of Commerce
Dinsdale - Sponsor
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Just for Kix
Miss Ord
Ord High School
American Legion Auxiliary
Miss Central City High School
Central City High School
Texas Roadhouse
Sutton Public Schools
Miss Elba
Elba Public School
Cub Scout Pack 107
Superior High School
Primrose Retirement Community
Heartland Community School
NTV
Kearney Catholic School
Central Nebraska Shrine Motor Patrol (carts & walkers)
Crete High School
Grand Island Special Olympics
Palmyra Junior and Senior High School
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska
Elkhorn Valley High School
One Call Concepts
Freeman High School
Miss Aurora
Aurora High School
FFC School Of Mixed Martial Arts
Hastings St. Cecilia High School
Quick for Legislature
Fullerton High School
CNH Industrial
Orchard Public School
Girl Scouts Troops 30 and 36
Harvard Public Schools
Miss Wood River
Wood River High School
Miss Neligh-Oakdale
Neligh-Oakdale Schools
Sherri’s Gems
Loup City Public Schools
Grand Island Children’s Museum Steering Committee
Holdrege High School
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee (Healthy You Mobile)
Friend Public School
Miss Axtell
Axtell Community Schools
Cub Scout Pack 58 - Peace Lutheran
Ravenna Public School
Central Nebraska Humane Society
Perkins County High School
Miss Centura
Centura High School
United Support & Memorial for Workplace Fatalities
Adams Central High School
Miss Grand Island Northwest
Northwest Vikings Cheerleading
Northwest Public Schools
Sapp Brothers
Hastings High School
Miss Broken Bow
Broken Bow High School
Miss High Plains Community Schools
High Plains Community Schools
Boys Town JROTC
Boys Town
Osmond Community School
Building Blocks for Community Enrichment
Sandy Creek High School
Miss McCool Junction
McCool Junction Public
Miss Kearney
Kearney High School
Heartland Bank
Southwest Public Schools
Tiffany Square Care Center
Conestoga Junior Senior High School
Grand Island Senior High Theater Department
Elmwood Murdock Public School
Miss Heartland Lutheran High School
Heartland Lutheran High School
Miss St. Paul
St. Paul High School
AGI
Schuyler Central High School
Amur Equipment Finance
Miss Cross CountyCross
County High School Stromsburg
Swede Capital of Nebraska
Miss Giltner
Giltner Public School
Miss Central Catholic
Grand Island Central Catholic
Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity
Alma High School
Elgin Public Schools
KSNB Local 4
Gothenburg High School
Planned Parenthood
Lincoln Southwest High School
Fresh Thyme
Deshler High School
Miss Boone Central
Boone Central
CHI Health St. Francis (2 entries)
Scotus Central Catholic School
Centennial Public Schools
Miss Osceola
Osceola Public Schools
Nebraska State Fair
Plainview High School
Miss Nebraska City High School
Nebraska City High School
Sam’s Club
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School
Grand Island Little Theatre
Seward High School
Escape Aurora
Creighton Community Schools
Grand Island Independent
Burwell Junior Senior High School
Northwest FFA
Eustis-Farnam Public School
Miss Doniphan-Trumbull
Doniphan-Trumbull High School
Great Clips
McCook Public Schools
Miss York
York High School
Riverbend Creations
Milford Public Schools
St. Francis Ministries
Kenesaw High School
Life Pointe Church of the Nazarene
Callaway Public
Miss Hampton Junior Senior High School
Hampton Junior Senior High School
Cooperative Producers Inc.
Skutt Catholic High School
Hall County Democrats
Amherst Public School
Miss Pleasanton
Pleasanton Public Schools
Grand Island/Cairo Area Bowling Association
Shelton Public Schools
Compass Roofing
West Holt Public Schools
Miss Palmer
Palmer Public School
Spirit Catholic Radio 91.5 FM
East High School, Cheyenne WY
UNO Band
Miss Arapahoe
Arapahoe Public Schools
American Red Cross
Southern Valley High School
Party City
Clearwater Public School
Nebraska State Patrol/ Motorist Assist Program
Cozad High School
Gibbon Public Schools
Glow 4 Gabby
Overton High School
Cairo Rural Volunteer Fire Department
Verdigree Public School
JBS
Shickley Public Schools
South Central Nebraska Right to Life
Franklin High School
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Fairbury High School
Ogallala High School
North Platte High School
Grand Island Pflag Chapter
Arcadia Public School
Republic of the United States
Elm Creek Public Schools
Sport Clips Haircuts of Grand Island
Bruning-Davenport High School
Kawl Kool Radio and KTMX Max Country Radio
Wilcox-Hildreth Public School
Northwest Wrestling
Meridian High School
Salvation Army
Stapleton Junior Senior High School
St. Edward Public School
Island Towing
Minden High School
Grand Island Senior High Cheerleading
Islandaire Dance Team
Miss Grand Island High
Grand Island Senior High
