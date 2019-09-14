Despite concerns farmers have about the crop properly maturing before the first frost, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Thursday that, based on Sept. 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2019 corn crop will bring a record harvest of 1.79 billion bushels, up slightly from last year’s production.
And warm, sunny weather forecast through this week will give the crops an opportunity to catch up.
The USDA said corn harvested for grain, at 9.65 million acres, is up 4% from a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 186 bushels per acre, down 6 bushels from last year.
The USDA report said state soybean production is forecast at 287 million bushels, down 14% from last year. Area for harvest, at 4.95 million acres, is down 12%. Yield is forecast at 58 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel.
Sorghum for grain production of 15.3 million bushels is down 4% from a year ago. Area for harvest, at 165,000 acres, is down 3%, and yield is forecast at 93 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel.
For the week ending Sept. 8, the USDA reported the state’s corn condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 58% good, and 15% excellent. Corn dough was 94%, behind the 100% last year, and near the 98% five-year average. Dented was 70%, behind the 84% last year and the 81% average. Mature was 9%, behind the 20% last year and the 18% average.
Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 20% fair, 61% good, and 14% excellent.
Soybeans setting pods was 94%, behind the 100% both last year and the average. Dropping leaves was 7%, well behind the 29% last year, and the 22% average.
Winter wheat planted was 4%, equal to last year, and near the 8% average.
Sorghum condition rated 1% poor, 15% fair, 67% good, and 17% excellent.
Sorghum coloring was 59%, well behind the 82% both last year and the average. Mature was 1%, behind the 12% last year and the 10% average.
Areas of Nebraska had another weather setback last week when torrential rains and thunderstorms struck a large area of western Nebraska and northern Nebraska, forcing the weather service to issue flood warnings and watches. A flood warning and flood advisory have been in effect across Holt, Brown, Keya Paha, Rock, Cherry and Boyd counties. Local officials advised that many roads remain closed due to flooding, or washed-out roads or bridges.
Starting Saturday, much-needed sunshine and warm weather was forecast for the area with highs in the upper 80s Sunday and no rain. Those warm temperatures will continue into the workweek, with highs again in the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday, and lower 80s on Wednesday. There is a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday.
For the record
For other Nebraska crops:
— Sugarbeet production is forecast at 1.21 million tons, down 14% from 2018. Area for harvest, at 43,200 acres, is down 2% from last year. Yield is forecast at 28.1 tons per acre, down 3.8 tons from a year ago.
— Dry edible pea production is forecast at 648,000 hundredweight, down 28% from a year ago. Area for harvest, at 27,000 acres, is down 45% from 2018. Yield is forecast at 2,400 pounds per acre, up 560 pounds from last year.
The USDA reported the Thursday forecast is based on conditions as of Sept. 1, and assumes normal weather for the remainder of the growing season. They said the data was not adjusted to account for any potential departures from normal between now and harvest.
USDA also conducted objective yield surveys for corn, cotton and soybeans.
