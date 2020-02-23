There’s a new landscaping trend that’s catching on in Nebraska, although it’s not exactly a new practice elsewhere. It’s called hardscaping, where homeowners trade grass for rock and stone.
This idea isn’t new on the West Coast, but in Central Nebraska it’s just catching on, and pretty rapidly at that, said Andrew Fisher of Rock and Turf Concepts in Aurora.
“We started doing these around 2012,” Fisher said. “We probably do five to eight hardscapes a year in the area.”
He said there are some advantages to having a rock/stone only front or back yard.
“Low maintenance. There are many décor options with design and color in hardscaping over just pouring a concrete slab,” Fisher said.
He also mentioned that more rock or stone means less watering, mowing and fertilizing your yard, which saves his clients time and money.
The idea is “less is more,” as in less work, more enjoyment in your home, and more time to relax in said yard.
Rock and Turf Concepts uses technology to show its customers what they are getting before any work begins on the project. Rock and Turf Concepts covers mainly the communities of Aurora and York.
That includes showing what a house will look like built out by using a computer program to help clients visualize what their dream yard or project will look like when completed.
Rock and Turf Concepts offers a range of hardscaping services, including:
— Retaining wall installation
— Patio installation
— Masonry
— Decorative rock installation
The company recommends clients have a retaining wall built in their project, to keep the space from needing the occasional shoring up.
“You’ve put a lot of work into making your outdoor space look beautiful — you’ve planted trees, installed garden beds and filled it with green grass. But one heavy rain can erode your soil and wash away all of your hard work. That’s why you need a retaining wall,” according to the company’s website.
Retaining walls slow the flow of rainwater and keep beds from overflowing. And, the company notes, they also serve a second purpose as guest seating.
Fisher said the possibilities and design options depend on the size and shape of your yard, but there are many options to make a yard into a hardscape. And there is always the option of adding a little greenery.
“We can put bushes or trees in the project. We can leave some grass in also,” he said.
Besides hardscaping, Rock and Turf Concepts also handles landscaping renovations, dumpster service, and Christmas lighting. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the company’s website at www.rockandturf.com.
