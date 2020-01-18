Even on an icy Saturday in January, the good folks at the Liederkranz can keep the blues on the run.
“Beer Barrel Polka” was one of the songs of good cheer performed by the Liederkranz German Singers on Saturday at the kickoff to the club’s 150th anniversary. They also sang “The Happy Wanderer” and “Du Du Liegst mir im Herzen.”
About 100 people gathered for step one of the celebration, which will continue until Nov. 7.
Some of the speakers became emotional.
“The Liederkranz is important to a lot of different folks,” said volunteer Wendy Carlson.
Supporters need to “keep the drive alive,” Carlson said.
In late October, the club hosted an event called “KranzMare on 1st Street.” The Liederkranz made $4,300 from the event. With that, the club bought a new ice machine, a warmer for the kitchen and other necessary items, Carlson said.
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley said you couldn’t build a structure like the Liederkranz today. “The cost would be so tremendous you couldn’t get it done,” he said.
The people who built the Liederkranz, Foley said, make up the rich tapestry of Nebraska. When he travels the state on behalf of the governor, he meets “some of the most beautiful people you could ever hope to know,” he said. He enjoys meeting those people.
Noting that he loves old buildings, Foley invited people to think of all the events that have taken place at the Liederkranz.
He presented a proclamation from Gov. Pete Ricketts that identifies the period between Saturday and Nov. 7 as the 150th anniversary of the Grand Island Liederkranz.
Karen Borgheiinck talked about the history of the society. For many years, all of Grand Island and residents of two rural precincts voted at the Liederkranz.
Until the high school auditorium was built, the Liederkranz was the city’s event center, Borgheiinck said.
The Liederkranz used to be the scene of Golden Gloves boxing.
Above the ballroom was a balcony. That area was closed off in 1959 when air conditioning was installed. The upstairs area is now jokingly called “Heaven.”
Borgheiinck called attention to the valuable work performed by Fred and Gloria Otradovsky.
In 1988, the Liederkranz shut down for three months. The club wouldn’t have survived without the Otradovskys, Borgheiinck said. As they were then, the Otradovskys are still volunteers. They’re also part of the Liederkranz German Singers.
After the program, Fred Otradovksy said he looks at pictures on the walls of the Liederkranz.
“They’re no different than my grandparents. They came here from the old country. Mine came from Czechoslovakia. Gloria’s came from Poland,” he said.
“They came here looking for freedom, democracy, opportunity — a chance to get a job, a chance to work. And they weren’t asking for any handouts,” Otradovsky said.
Gloria’s family and his grandparents went through some hard times. “And they created this,” he said, gesturing around him. “This is really in memory of those people who struggled and made this country what it is.”
The Otradovskys were part of a group of about 50 who stepped in to save the Liederkranz in the late 1980s. Most of the rest of that group “is all in a nursing home or out in the cemetery,” Otradovsky said. “There’s probably another three or four couples that are left.”
They took charge in the summer of 1989.
“Gloria went through the books, We were $100,000 in the hole. We took over from there,” he said. “Right now, we could pay all the bills and have money left over.”
The group put money into the roof, heating and air conditioning. They bought a new stove and other needed items.
“Basically it was just really watching the pennies and hard work,” Otradovsky said.
Mayor Roger Steele said the Liederkranz has produced many good leaders and people who’ve helped Grand Island overcome some of its challenges.
Grand Island is an international city, Steele said. The same things that propelled German people to Grand Island have attracted wave upon wave of people since then, Steele said. They want a better life.
The Liederkranz has “always stood for the best of Grand Island,” Steele said.
In her talk, Carlson spoke about children’s theater at the Liederkranz.
Many kids, she said, know her as the “backstage Nazi. And they say it with love, because they all give me a hug when the production is over.”
Carlson talked about the late Catherine Fosket, a retired teacher who directed the first children’s theater at the Liederkranz in 1990.
Also speaking Saturday were John Dahlstrom of the Hall County Historical Society and Stuhr Museum curator Kari Stofer.
On behalf of the Historical Society, Dahlstrom offered congratulations for achieving “this incredible milestone.”
After giving a serious history of the club, Stofer also said the Liederkranz has hosted 150 years of “fantastic parties and beer.”
Pianist Mark Landis performed before the program began at 4 p.m., and pitched in for the second performance by the Liederkranz German Singers, who performed a cappella the first time around.
Before attendees set off on tours, the night ended with the Liederkranz German Singers performing “America the Beautiful.”
At the end of the song, Kim Crawford told people, “Remember, the Liederkranz is a place where you want to go, and a place where everybody knows your name.” Landis then played the opening notes to the theme from “Cheers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.