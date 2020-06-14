AURORA — Kids will be able to learn about a variety of subjects at in-person camps being offered starting Monday at the Edgerton Explorit Center.
Mary Molliconi, executive director of the Edgerton, said there are about 25 camp options. She said with COVID-19, the center had to cancel a few camps, but most of them were moved to later this summer.
The camps that will be offered this week are the Mermaids and Unicorn, and Food Sciences camp. Molliconi said the Edgerton will offer more camps starting next week.
Some of the popular camps at the Edgerton, Molliconi said, are the Forged in Fire Young Blacksmithing camp, Intro to Robotics and Science of Minecraft. She added its superhero-themed camps are also popular.
“The camps do fill up, but we still have openings,” Molliconi said. “It will say when people register whether the camps are open or not. If they are closed, we do have a wait list that allows them to get on that.”
She said for a few of the camps, if they fill up, two sessions will be offered.
The cost of the camps range from $75 to $200 for the week. There is a 20% discount for Edgerton members.
“People can sign up for a membership when they register for the camps and that allows them to get that discount,” Molliconi said. “Also, they can get member benefits for the whole year.”
For those who may face financial hardship, Molliconi said the Edgerton offers a few scholarships, which are made possible by corporate sponsorships.
“We would love to give those away, so if anybody is having a hard time with the financial situation due to COVID-19, they are encouraged to apply for that,” she said.
“Even if they did not qualify for the free or reduced lunch program last year and something changed in their situation, we can look at that.”
The camp dates, registration and scholarship application is on the Edgerton’s website, www.edgerton.org/camps.
With COVID-19 still prevalent, Molliconi said the Edgerton will follow “strict guidelines” set forth by both the Central District Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We will limit the (attendance) numbers to 10 and under right now,” she said. “We will have social distancing, (require) masks and all of those things. We are fairly certain that things will be very safe for the kids and staff.”
All of the safety measures for the camps are listed at www.edgerton.org/camps.
“It has been such an odd year in having school ended early and I think the kids — and parents, too — are really looking for a structured outlet where they can have learning and fun,” Molliconi said. “I encourage them to look at our camps as an option. I think the safety measures we have in place are going to keep our campers and staff members safe.”
