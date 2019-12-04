HAMPTON – Saturday, will mark a first for Hampton High School, which is hosting its inaugural robotics tournament for more than 25 Central Nebraska teams.
“It’s very exciting to see Hampton High School bringing robotics teams into their school to compete with each other. It’s a great opportunity to introduce students to technical workforce skills, problem solving, teamwork and innovation,” said Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Senior Education Specialist Chad Johnson.
NPPD sponsors the open division tournaments because of the focus on innovation and opportunities in electrical engineering.
Competing teams will be randomly paired with other teams from different communities to complete tasks and earn points.
Teams from Columbus, Hampton, Henderson, Holdrege, Stromsburg, St. Paul and York will be competing in the inaugural tournament.
Doors will open to competitors at 7:30 a.m. with matches taking place throughout the day, leading up to the finals matches at roughly 3:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.