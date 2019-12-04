HAMPTON – Saturday, will mark a first for Hampton High School, which is hosting its inaugural robotics tournament for more than 25 Central Nebraska teams.

“It’s very exciting to see Hampton High School bringing robotics teams into their school to compete with each other. It’s a great opportunity to introduce students to technical workforce skills, problem solving, teamwork and innovation,” said Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Senior Education Specialist Chad Johnson.

NPPD sponsors the open division tournaments because of the focus on innovation and opportunities in electrical engineering.

Competing teams will be randomly paired with other teams from different communities to complete tasks and earn points.

Teams from Columbus, Hampton, Henderson, Holdrege, Stromsburg, St. Paul and York will be competing in the inaugural tournament.

Doors will open to competitors at 7:30 a.m. with matches taking place throughout the day, leading up to the finals matches at roughly 3:15 p.m.

