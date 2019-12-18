On Friday, Dec. 13, Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) conducted alcohol inspections in Hamilton and Merrick counties.

All 37 of the businesses inspected checked the minor’s identification and refused the sale of alcohol for a 100% compliance rate.

“This is the result we love to see when our investigators conduct alcohol inspections,” said Capt. Russell Lewis, commander of Troop C. “Thanks to all of these businesses and the clerks for doing their part to prevent underage drinking.”

This operation was funded in part with a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. NSP conducts alcohol inspections in an effort to keep alcohol away from minors.

