In addition to patriotism, the new flagpoles at Hall County Veterans Park salute the idea of buying local.
The 370 new steel poles were purchased from Chief Industries.
The shiny new poles made their public debut during the Fourth of July weekend. The poles went up Friday and were taken down Monday evening.
The old poles, also made of steel, were “getting pretty rusty” and weak, said Mike Ponte, chairman of the United Veterans Club board. “They were bending at the bottoms.”
The old ones weighed 12 to 15 pounds each. The new ones, made of thicker steel, weigh about 30 pounds.
The new poles cost $87 each. The United Veterans Club is accepting donations from anyone who would like to help with the cause.
“We have some donations already,” Ponte said.
The old poles are stacked up behind the United Veterans Club building. They are free to anyone who wants them.
In addition to taking down the poles Monday evening, volunteers folded the flags and put them in containers. The poles and flags will come out again just before Veterans Day.
The poles aren’t left up permanently at Hall County Veterans Park because it’s too much work to mow around them. Vandalism is also a concern.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.