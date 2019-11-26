With snow expected to fall in Central Nebraska Tuesday, Hall County is working to prepare for the storm.
Hall County Public Works Director Steve Riehle said as a general rule, his department does not pre-treat county roads, but will salt the roads in certain areas.
“We will go out this (Tuesday) afternoon and check to see if we do need to salt because there is ice formed already,” he said. “We may be doing that through the afternoon and into the evening depending on visibility. We anticipate the storm ending in the wee hours of the morning. So we could have crews coming in at 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. to clear the roads.”
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, the brunt of this winter storm coming out of the Colorado Rockies was expected to fall from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The weather service forecasts eight to 11 inches for the Grand Island area. There is expected to be strong gusts, up to 45 mph, expected after dark with this storm.
“We will concentrate most of our efforts during daytime hours into the early evening,” Riehle said. “If it gets hard to see for us or dangerous, then we will probably pull off and recommend people go home and hunker down during the storm. We do not want to be out there and have it be unsafe for our people.”
He added that if visibility is not an issue, roads crews will be out working to clear the roads.
