Hall County will explore the possibility of relocating the Roads Department, currently at 2900 W. Second St., to the Hooker Brothers Construction Company location at 2510 S. North Road.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners voted 5-2, with Commissioners Dick Hartman and Gary Quandt voting no, to gather more information about the Hooker Brothers property and to tour it at a later date.
Two years ago, the board considered constructing a new Roads Department building for $5 million before deciding not to do so. Commissioner Jane Richardson asked Public Works Director Steve Riehle what the asking price for the Hooker Brothers property is. He said his understanding is that it is $900,000.
Commissioner Karen Bredthauer asked how much money is in the fund dedicated to repairs to the current Roads Department building. Riehle said the current budget includes $500,000 for improvements to the building. He said about $49,000 of this has been spent.
Riehle said there would be a number of advantages to moving the Roads Department into the Hooker Brothers site. He said the property has a larger area for office space and a shop space that is almost twice the size of the existing Roads Department building.
Bredthauer asked Riehle what the exact size difference is between Hooker Brothers’ quonset and the shop space at the Roads Department’s existing building. He said the floor space is similar to the Roads Department’s truck shed, but since it is a quonset at the Hooker Brothers site, the walls would not provide the same amount of space.
“There is a dividing wall down the middle, which makes it harder,” he said. “We would probably have to look at lighting in the building and diagonal parking along one side.”
Riehle said he would like to get eight trucks in the truck shed. After a question from Bredthauer, he said they can fit 10 trucks in the existing truck shed.
The Hookers Brothers property has 40,000-gallon underground fuel storage tanks with a fuel dispensing monitoring system.
Riehle said there is not enough gas storage at the Hooker Brothers facility to match what the Roads Department currently has. He added above-ground storage tanks may be a solution to this issue if the board decides to move the Roads Department to this facility.
Before the vote, the county board voted to open bids for HVAC replacement at the existing Roads Department facility. While the board voted to open the bids, it decided to have Riehle return in two weeks with a recommendation to decide what to do since it is considering the Hooker Brothers facility.
“Putting money into a 1930s building isn’t always the solution,” Richardson said. “That is why I would like to gather more information and take a look at the big picture.”
In other action, the board voted 5-2, with Commissioners Butch Hurst and Jane Richardson voting no, to freeze hiring any new or replacement employees unless approved by the board first.
