Hall County plans to take measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday morning, with Commissioners Dick Hartman and Jane Richardson absent, to have board Chairwoman Pam Lancaster sign a disaster declaration for Hall County due to the pandemic.
“With schools being closed, it works for us to do that,” Lancaster said. “This should not frighten people. All this does is open up the possibility of funding down the road. We don’t know that we will get any funding, but we have already asked our departments to begin keeping track of their additional expenses.”
She said that with the COVID-19 situation changing every day, the county board needs to be able to take emergency action with employees or any other item that happens in a two-week period without having to wait to decide on it at a board meeting.
The board voted 5-0 to allow Lancaster, Commissioner Ron Peterson, Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Carstensen and Teresa Anderson, health director at the Central District Health Department, to work together to make any decision related to COVID-19 and Hall County.
Lancaster said it would also “be wise” for Hall County to close Hall County Park indefinitely and to allow Facilities Director Loren “Doone” Humphrey to have access to two more employees to use “at his discretion.”
Peterson made a motion to do so, with Commissioner Gary Quandt seconding the motion. It was approved on a 5-0 vote.
Lancaster said that in light of the coronavirus, crews are cleaning more thoroughly and all surfaces are being sprayed with a 24-hour anti-viral spray. At this time, there is no intention to shut down county government.
“On a snow day, we pay people two and a half times their ordinary pay. This is going to be tremendously costly and we have no idea how much,” Lancaster said. “This is not going to be something that is over in a week or two weeks. Now they are saying, at minimum, two months that we can anticipate these types of issues. We do not know beyond that.”
Carstensen said any county employee who is sick can use sick time to stay home if they or a member of their family is sick with any illness, not just COVID-19. She added vacation time is also available to employees.
The county will work to provide as much reasonable accommodation for employees to work from home as possible. However, for some departments, it may not be possible for accommodations to be made, she said.
Quandt asked Carstensen and County Attorney Marty Klein if courts will continue to be in session or if they will close due to COVID-19. Carstensen said it is possible at this time, but that the indication they have been given is to delay hearings that are not urgent.
“I do not see the court 100% closing or closing for an extended period of time because I think our state Supreme Court justices believe it is a constitutional right to have access to the courts,” she said. “But they are also going to continue to weigh that with the risk of harm. This is a day-by-day, sometimes hour-by-hour experience.”
Klein said one of the biggest concerns judges are currently dealing with is the statutory right to have a jury trial within a certain amount of time. A jury pool brings in 60 to 70 people, with that group then reduced to 13 people to hear a case.
“Both are in excess of the recommended number of people in a gathering,” Klein said. “The court is considering doing what the federal court has done and postponing jury trials for good cause shown. We do not have any scheduled for this month, but we have to look at April and May.”
Quandt asked Klein if he anticipates the court using more video for court appearances.
KIlein said he does and the judges have already allowed phone conferences for pre-trial conferences.
Corrections Director Todd Bahensky said the inmate counts at the Hall County Jail were high, at 280 as of Tuesday morning, with 130 of the inmates being held for outside agencies. He has had discussions with both ICE and the U.S. marshals about decreasing the inmate numbers.
Quandt asked Bahensky how long he expected to have these inmates from other agencies out of the jail. He said he hoped to have this done within the next week or two.
Quandt said he wants to see Hall County house only its inmates until the COVID-19 crisis passes.
Bahensky said that if, and when, Hall County receives a positive case of the coronavirus, it will restrict all visitors to its facility except attorneys visiting their clients.
“Once it gets into the facility, then we start doing some different things where we start locking people down within the facility and restricting them,” he said. “There may be some facility-wide locking down and separating them out. I am not sure how effective those things will be, but it is something we will deal with when it happens.”
