A Hall County supervisor has been cited for failing to stop at a stop sign, thus causing an injury accident Monday afternoon.

According to Grand Island Police Capt. Dean Elliott, Dick Hartman was issued the citation after he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of First and Blaine streets.

He was driving his 2018 Chevy Silverado pick-up when he struck a Chevrolet Trax SUV at 4:52 p.m. Monday.

Elliott said three occupants were transported to CHI Health-St. Francis with non-life-threatening injuries. Hartman did not sustain injuries in the accident.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments