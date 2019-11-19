A Hall County supervisor has been cited for failing to stop at a stop sign, thus causing an injury accident Monday afternoon.
According to Grand Island Police Capt. Dean Elliott, Dick Hartman was issued the citation after he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of First and Blaine streets.
He was driving his 2018 Chevy Silverado pick-up when he struck a Chevrolet Trax SUV at 4:52 p.m. Monday.
Elliott said three occupants were transported to CHI Health-St. Francis with non-life-threatening injuries. Hartman did not sustain injuries in the accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.