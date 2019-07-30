The Hall County Sheriff’s Department has received a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Highway Safety Office to buy an in-car camera system and two mobile radar units, according to Mark Segerstrom, administration for the NDOT Highway Safety office.
“This grant funding for one camera system and for two mobile radar units will elevate the level of highway safety for Hall County,” Segerstrom said.
He said Nebraska continues to qualify for additional highway safety alcohol incentive funds. The total grant funding assistance for the project is up to $5,300.
The NDOT-HSO has used this funding to help local law enforcement in obtaining in-car cameras and alcohol testing equipment used to assist in the apprehension and conviction of impaired drivers.
Segerstrom said the Sheriff’s Department should be congratulated for taking advantage of the funding to buy law enforcement technology that helps make safer roads for the community.
“Utilizing this equipment has demonstrated positive results in reducing traffic crashes and subsequent injuries and fatalities,” he said.