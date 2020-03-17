In an effort to maintain emergency and civil services to the citizens of Hall County, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department is taking preventative measures to insure we maintain a healthy staff.
Effective Monday, 3/23/20, the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) at 111 Public Safety Drive will be open to the general public from noon until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office staff will continue to answer phone calls during the regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. These office hours also apply to the Grand Island Police Department.
Additionally, effective immediately, certain law enforcement services will be dealt with over the telephone when possible. If you receive a phone call from one of our deputies or staff, they may provide you with a publicly listed phone number for you to call back in order to verify the caller is an employee of the Hall County Sheriff’s Department. If you request a deputy, you may be asked additional health screening questions at the time of the call.
We will continue to provide law enforcement services to our citizens, including patrol and traffic control, while taking certain precautions to minimize risk of emergency responders having contact with COVID-19. We request that all non-essential face-to-face contact be postponed until health risks are no longer an issue.
