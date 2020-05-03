The last batch of early ballots in Hall County will be mailed Monday in preparation of the May 12 primary election.
“Nearly 12,000 early ballots were requested and issued in Hall County,” said Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet. That’s more than double the previous record of 5,786 early ballots requested in the 2016 general election. However, Hall County voters are still requesting early ballots. They will not be filled, Overstreet said.
“Nebraska law is very clear that the deadline for requesting a mailed ballot is 6 p.m. May 1,” she said. After that, no additional requests for a mailed ballot may be filled because there likely isn’t enough time for voters to receive the ballots and return them via mail, Overstreet said.
In a typcial year, voters would still have the ability to stop by the Election Office and pick up an early ballot, Overstreet said, but this year regular in-person early voting was suspended by the governor due to COVID-19 concerns.
“That means that voters who want to cast a ballot and didn’t get a ballot mailed to them will now need to go to their polling site on Election Day,” Overstreet said. Polling sites will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 12. Poll workers will have full personal protective equipment — face masks, gloves and face shields, Overstreet said.
“Poll booths, tables and touch points will be disinfected throughout the day,” she said. “Additionally, the state is sending face masks for voters to use as they enter the polling site.”
Hand sanitizer will be available and every voter will also be given a new black pen to sign in, vote with and take home.
“We want everyone in Hall County who wants to vote to do so — and to do so in a safe manner,” Overstreet said.
There is one new polling site for the May 12 primary election. First Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th, is the permanent polling site for voters who previously voted at the Golden Towers community room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.