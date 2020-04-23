As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Hall County Election Office has issued 10,360 early ballots. This is a record number of early ballots issued. The previous record was 5,786 early ballots issued in the November 2016 presidential general election. It’s a 44% increase over the previous record of early ballots issued.
“The number of early ballots issued for the May 12, 2020, primary even surpasses the total number of voters — early voters and polling site voters — in the last two primary elections,” said Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet.
In the 2018 primary, there were 1,277 early ballots issued and a total of 7,320 ballots cast in that election. The total number of voters in the last presidential primary in 2016 was 9,846.
“Hall County voters, much like voters across Nebraska, are responding strongly to applications sent out for mailed ballots,” Overstreet said. “It’s exciting to see this level of voter participation.”
That said, Overstreet urged anyone who has applied for an early ballot who hasn’t yet received it, to contact the Hall County Election Office and verify receipt of their request. “We have noticed that some emailed receipts may not have reached our office due to out of focus applications, firewalls, delayed email transmittal or multiple email photos attached to a single email,” Overstreet said. “We want to make sure that anyone who is eligible and wants a ballot, receives that ballot.”
The deadline for applying for an early ballot to be mailed is 6 p.m. May 1.
The Nebraska primary will be held on May 12 with polling sites open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
